The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher's 'apprentice' son is his double in every way

Steve Fletcher has been on the Repair Shop since it first started airing in 2017, and over the years, fans have seen plenty of glimpses inside his personal life.

One of the biggest pieces of his life that he has shared is his son, Fred, who has followed in his father's footsteps by also becoming an apprentice clockmaker. The youngster even appeared alongside Steve in an episode of The Repair Shop when the duo took on the largest-ever clock repair featured on the show.

Back in 2024, Steve impressed his fans with a video showing how much his son was taking after him. Fred featured in a video alongside his famous dad and sported a mop of brown hair.

© Instagram Steve's son has followed in his footsteps

"So, Fred's down at the barn at the moment," Steve started the clip. "He's got his own item and he's doing very, very well." Complimenting his son, Steve added: "He's an actual natural," prompting a response from Fred.

© Steve Fletcher/Instagram Steve's son has joined him on the show

The father-of-five captioned the clip: "Look who's back at @therepairshoptv! My son and apprentice, @fredfletcher.clocks has his own item to repair this time, and he's doing a brilliant job with it. Very proud!"

Fans enjoyed the clip, as one said: "Looking so much like his Dad, with hair, just needs the glasses now Steve, can't wait for new series," and a second posted: "You are obviously a very good teacher and dad."

© Instagram Steve often enjoys holidays with his family

A third mused: "It's great to see these skills are still being kept going by the next generation."

Fred is proud to have followed in his dad's footsteps, sharing ahead of his debut appearance on The Repair Shop: "Excited to be appearing alongside my dad @stevefletcher.clocks on this week’s episode of @therepairshop.tv, airing Wednesday at 8pm on @bbc and @bbciplayer.

Fred was overjoyed to join his father on the show View post on Instagram

"As the @clock_workshop_witney Apprentice, I’ve worked alongside dad and his Witney team for a while, but it was great to meet @jaybladesmbe and The Repair Shop family while I was helping with this challenge.

"The project is a big one - a clock almost 3m tall. Let me know what you think of it!"

Steve's partner and family life

Steve is in a long-term relationship with a woman named Mel. The pair live together in Witney. The presenter has his partner to thank for his TV career as it was Mel who discouraged him from deleting an email sent by the show's producers back in 2016.

© Steve Fletcher Steve is one proud dad

"In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show," he told the BBC. "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok."