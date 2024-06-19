The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares sweet family snap of rarely-seen daughters

The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher couldn't look happier in his latest social media post, which sees the horologist posing for a photo alongside three of his daughters on Father's Day.

Sharing how he spent the occasion, Steve posted a carousel of snaps from their family outing to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

"What a smashing Father's Day!" the clockwork expert penned in the caption. "A walk around Blenheim Palace in the sunshine with some of my family, finished off with an @alfonso_gelateria gelato in Woodstock.

"A real treat to come across @crowdedhousehq doing sound checks before their @nocturnelive show tonight."

Providing some context for his three photos, Steve continued: "1 is me with three of my daughters. 2 is a bit of Crowded House in an unbeatable setting. 3 is two of my grandsons, just taking in the view."

The TV star concluded: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and grandfathers out there, and to those who step into the role."

© Steve Fletcher/Instagram Steve is a proud dad of five

Steve's followers heaped praise on the sweet post, with one person commenting: "Lovely photos Steve," while another added: "Glorious daughters there with a lovely dad."

The restoration expert is a doting dad to five children: Fred, Amelia, Milly, Nicole and another daughter whose name isn't publicly known.

Steve's family outing at Blenheim Palace wasn't too far to travel for the star, who lives with his partner Mel in the Oxfordshire town of Witney, where he runs a clock workshop.

© Photo: BBC Steve's son Fred appeared on The Repair Show in 2022

The family-owned business was founded by Steve's grandfather Fred in 1910. Steve's dad John later took ownership of the shop before eventually handing the reins to Steve. Steve's son Fred also works for the business as an apprentice clockmaker. Watch the then-21-year-old help his dad repair a large time-piece during a previous episode of The Repair Shop in the video below.

WATCH: Steve Fletcher is joined by his son Fred on The Repair Shop

Steve isn't the only famous face in his family, however. Not only does his sister Suzie appear on The Repair Shop, but his daughter Amelia is a social media star who boasts almost 9K followers on Instagram.

© Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC Steve's sister Suzie Fletcher is also an expert on The Repair Shop

On her Instagram page, Amelia documents her "rural vogue" adventures across the Cotswolds with her husband Al in their Land Rover Defender 90, which she's named Hutch.

"We're based in The Cotswolds, UK, and you'll find us pottering around the local area and further afield, in search of beautiful places and great pit stops for a drink or bite to eat," she penned in her first post back in January.

© @littlegreendefender/Instagram Steve's daughter Amelia Hutchins is a content creator

Steve is clearly a proud father of all his children. In an Instagram post from 2022, the dad-of-five opened up about his close-knit family.

"I've been very lucky to have always worked with family nearby," he penned alongside a heartwarming snap of all five of his children on Amelia's wedding day.

© @stevefletcher.clocks/Instagram Steve with his daughter Amelia on her wedding day in 2022

"My great grandfather Fred first inspired me with his horological excellence, and my Dad, John, took the baton on from him, before I became a clockmaker myself," he continued. "Now, Milly (in the navy dress) runs the workshop and keeps the business going - especially while I'm off filming, and Fred (on the right) @fredfletcher.clocks is my apprentice."

"Between Amelia, Nicole and Milly, I already have four grandchildren, so we'll have to wait and see whether any of them choose to become fifth-generation Witney clockmakers!" Steve concluded.