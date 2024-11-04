Amber Heard pictured trick or treating with daughter Oonagh amid new life in Spain

Amber Heard was the picture of happiness as she enjoyed a Halloween outing in Madrid with her daughter Oonagh Paige this weekend.

The Aquaman actress proved she's settled into her new life in Spain in the two years since her high profile, six-week televised trial with ex Johnny Depp ended, smiling as she headed out trick or treating with her three-year-old daughter.

Amber, 38, got into the spooky spirit in a black tank top teamed with a full-bodied jacquard skirt and lace-up brogues.

Adding a red tulle ruff around her neck, Amber went all out with her Halloween makeup, drawing two hearts on her cheeks and lining her eyes with thick black kohl.

A slick of bright scarlet lipstick completed her creepy clown aesthetic. She wore her blonde hair down loose in natural curls that fell in front of one eye.

Amber Heard was pictured on Halloween in Madrid with her daughter Oonagh Paige

Meanwhile, Oonagh rocked a matching costume complete with a red tulle dress, black and white stockings, and clown makeup. The little girl boasted identical blonde curls to her famous mother.

Amber appears to have integrated herself seamlessly into her local community in Madrid since she was joined by a number of other parents.

The Magic Mike 2 star got into the spooky spirit in a clown costume

Amber's private life in Spain

Amber decided to relocate to Spain after being ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband Depp following their highly-publicised trial, which culminated in June 2022.

A seven-person jury ruled that she defamed Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence. Amber detailed the "very difficult decision" to settle and the unprecedented level of scrutiny she was subjected to in a statement issued following her trial.

The Aquaman actress moved to Madrid after being ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote, adding: "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

Amber has been lying low ever since, only occasionally surfacing for public sightings. In a TikTok video that went viral back in 2022, the Magic Mike 2 actress was asked whether she was enjoying the big move by a group of photographers.

Replying in fluent Spanish, she answered: "I really like Spain, a lot." Upon being asked whether she would be staying, she said: "I hope I can, yes, I really like living here."

The star has settled into her new community in Madrid

Asked if she had any new projects coming up, she revealed: "Yes of course," adding: "I'm moving forward, that's life."

She is committed to raising her daughter Oonagh alone. Her child was born via surrogacy in April 2021 and the identity of the father has always been a secret.

Amber has never revealed the identity of Oonagh's father

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she wrote at the time in an Instagram post announcing Oonagh’s arrival.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."