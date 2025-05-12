Simon Cowell's son Eric, 11, is almost as tall as him - and looks so grown up

Simon Cowell is one proud dad. The music mogul shares his son, Eric, with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and it seems the father-son duo has a tight bond.

The former X Factor judge and his 11-year-old made the most of the UK's spectacular sunshine over the weekend by stepping out for a long walk with their beautiful German shepherd dog, Pebbles.

Posting on his Instagram to his millions of followers, Simon proudly wrote in the caption: "1. Love 2. Even more love 3. It was a long walk."

Click through the photos to see how tall Eric is these days...

© Instagram Simon's snaps show just how tall Eric is getting! One lovely photo showed Eric standing in front of his dad while Simon wrapped his arms around his son's shoulders for a hug, and the young one is catching up to his dad's height. Pebbles was sitting beautifully in front of Eric and Simon for the photo.

© Instagram Another heartwarming picture showed Eric nestled on his beloved dog's back while Pebbles look up to Eric lovingly. The Syco boss's son was beaming at the camera and looked to be having a great day outside with his parents and his dog.

© Instagram A third showed Simon and Eric doting on their adorable pet, with Simon holding a ball in his hand, no doubt after playing many rounds of fetch. It appeared that Simon and his family were walking in a public field with a restaurant in the background. Diners sitting underneath parasols were noticeable in the snap, lapping up the beautiful sunshine.

It's not clear where abouts Simon and his family were on their sunny Sunday, but they relocated to the Cotswolds in 2023 after moving away from the capital, so it's likely they enjoyed a day out close to their £8 million Cotswolds home. After many years living in cities like London and LA, Simon, Lauren, Eric, and Adam, Lauren's 16-year-old son from her previous marriage, no doubt relish being in the British countryside when the weather is warm. This photo was taken shortly after they moved in 2023 while picking up their German Shepherd dogs.

Simon and Lauren's rural life with Eric in the countryside

America's Got Talent boss Simon bought a home in the A-list loved area of the Cotswolds a few years ago and, after extensive renovations, moved his family into the countryside abode, permanently in 2023.

After a harrowing burglary incident at his former Holland Park home, the Syco boss said he no longer felt safe in the capital and so has since embraced life in the country.

The 65-year-old doesn't often share his home on social media to protect his privacy, but the house is reported to have five bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a huge kitchen and many other spacious rooms.