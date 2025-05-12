Simon Cowell's son Eric, 11, is almost as tall as him - and looks so grown up

After many years living in cities like London and LA, Simon, Lauren, Eric, and Adam, Lauren's 16-year-old son from her previous marriage, no doubt relish being in the British countryside when the weather is warm.
This photo was taken shortly after they moved in 2023 while picking up their German Shepherd dogs.
Simon and Lauren's rural life with Eric in the countryside
America's Got Talent boss Simon bought a home in the A-list loved area of the Cotswolds a few years ago and, after extensive renovations, moved his family into the countryside abode, permanently in 2023.
After a harrowing burglary incident at his former Holland Park home, the Syco boss said he no longer felt safe in the capital and so has since embraced life in the country.
The 65-year-old doesn't often share his home on social media to protect his privacy, but the house is reported to have five bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a huge kitchen and many other spacious rooms.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage