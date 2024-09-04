Simon Cowell loves nothing more than bringing along his beloved son Eric and his fiancée Lauren Silverman to special events.

The America's Got Talent boss, 64, marked the quarterfinals officially kicking off by walking the red carpet with his family and Eric looked so tall and grown up alongside his famous parents.

The ten-year-old was standing proudly with his mother and father on the red carpet as they posed for photographs.

© Amanda Edwards Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals

Lauren, 47, amped up the glamor with a sultry leopard print jacket draped over her shoulders, paired with a cropped black blouse and black slim-fit jeans. The mother-of-two then polished off the look with some burgundy pointed slingbacks.

Meanwhile, Simon opted for his go-to casual attire with a charcoal grey t-shirt, blue jeans and smart shoes. Eric channelled the casual vibes just like his dad with his own white t-shirt, jeans and trainers ensemble.

The Syco boss has spoken numerous times about how proud he is of his son. Back in June, he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his views of being a dad and how parenthood changed him.

"Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old.

© Amanda Edwards Simon Cowell and his son Eric Cowell attend the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals

"When I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way.

"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

Simon also appeared on a recent episode of the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast with Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett, in which he detailed how his life wasn't complete before welcoming his son, heightened by the death of both parents.

© Getty Images Simon enjoys bringing his family along to TV events

"Before [Eric] I had reached the point where nothing mattered. It all hit me so hard. Being on TV I felt like a clown because I was dying inside. I put on loads of weight," he said.

MORE: Simon Cowell's ultra-private family home in LA after selling £19m 'dream' abode

MORE: 11 rare photos of Simon Cowell's lookalike son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Upon finding out his partner was pregnant, Simon recalled: "And it changed everything. It made me happy again, it was perfect."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Simon Cowell reveals son Eric's most treasured possession

Simon and Lauren's love story

Simon and Lauren, who is also a mom to 14-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage, met in the mid-2000s but didn’t start dating until 2012.

Two years later, they welcomed their son Eric on Valentine's Day.

Simon and his son are super close View post on Instagram

Simon got down on one knee in December 2021 while holidaying in Barbados.

It was an intimate affair with only the couple, plus the boys Adam and Eric, present. They got engaged at Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, which holds a special place for the pair as it's where they met back in 2004.