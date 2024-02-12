Amber Heard is all smiles as she enjoys rare outing with mini-me daughter Oonagh Paige in Madrid

Amber Heard recently enjoyed a delightful outing in Madrid, Spain, with her daughter Oonagh Paige, indulging in some sweet treats at an American grocery store.

The Aquaman actress, 37, exuded style in braids, skinny leather pants, a plaid shirt, a red blazer, and a black overcoat, complemented by chunky heeled loafers.

Amber, who welcomed Oonagh on April 8, 2021, has openly shared her journey to motherhood and her decision to have a child on her own terms, emphasizing the importance of redefining traditional paths to parenthood for women.

© MEGA Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige seen out and about in Madrid

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," Amber shared.

Since Oonagh's arrival, Amber has frequently shared moments of their life together on social media, including a candid snapshot of working with Oonagh on her lap, humorously noting, "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss."

© MEGA Amber welcomed Oonagh via surrogate in 2021

Oonagh's name holds special significance, as her middle name pays tribute to Amber's late mother, Paige Heard, reflecting the deep familial connections that Amber cherishes.

Despite the challenges Amber faced during her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, she has remained focused on moving forward and providing a loving environment for Oonagh.

© MEGA The Aquaman actress was seen taking her daughter to the grocery store where she bought some chocolate.

Amber's relocation to Spain with Oonagh signifies a new chapter, seeking tranquility and privacy away from the turmoil experienced in the U.S.

The duo has been seen enjoying Madrid's parks and integrating into their new community, with Amber embracing her role as a devoted mother.

Amber and Oonagh live in Spain

Amber's commitment to her daughter shines through in social media posts celebrating milestones and everyday moments alike, from workout sessions to shared activities that highlight Oonagh as Amber's "mini me."

As Oonagh grows, Amber continues to navigate motherhood with grace and determination, cherishing the joy and fulfillment it brings to her life.

