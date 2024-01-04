Amber Heard looks besotted in adorable photo with rarely-seen daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard took her fans by surprise in 2021 when she revealed she had secretly welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige, via surrogate.

The 37-year-old 'Aquaman' actress has shared rare glimpses of the now two-year-old, who lives with her mom in Spain, but hasn't posted a photo of her daughter on social media since April 2022.

Amber's last photo of her daughter was this one taken on her first birthday in 2022

However, on Wednesday Amber took a trip down memory lane in celebration of the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', and shared an adorable throwback snap of her little girl as a baby.

"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," she captioned some photos, including the one of her and Oonagh, on the set of the movie.

"Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much [red heart emoji]," Amber added.

In the adorable photo, Amber is sporting her character's fiery red hair while bottle-feeding her daughter as she cradles her in her arms. Oonagh, meanwhile, is smiling up at her elated mom while dressed in a pink top and floral pants.

© Instagram Amber secretly welcomed her daughter, Oonagh Paige, via surrogate in 2021

Another image shared on Instagram showed Amber rocking her long mermaid hair for a selfie. A third featured her in an olive green puffer jacket sporting tinted sunglasses and stage makeup to resemble exaggerated veins coming from her eyes.

© Instagram Amber sporting her character Mera's fiery red mermaid hair

© Instagram Amber sported costume makeup with veins coming from her eyes

Amber welcomed Oonagh on April 8, 2021, but she waited three months to announce her arrival, sharing a sweet snap of her cradling her newborn on Instagram.

Alongside the image, which she shared on July 1, 2021, Amber wrote: "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

The actress also revealed online that she is the "mom and the dad" to her daughter after she was welcomed into the world via a surrogate. She penned: "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss."

Amber and Oonagh live in Spain

Amber is believed to have chosen her daughter's middle name in honor of her late mother, Paige, who died in May 2000. According to The Bump, the name Oonagh is of Scottish origin and means "lamb". The moniker also has its roots in Greek and Latin with the meaning "pure, holy".

Amber has kept a low profile since her highly-publicized defamation trial last year, which saw the actress ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

