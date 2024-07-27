Celine Dion, 56, shares emotional message with fans after triumphant return

Celine Dion has revealed she is "so full of joy" after returning to the stage for a triumphant performance at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" she captioned her carousel of pictures on Instagram.

In the first snap, Celine was glowing in the up close portrait, which gave a look into her stunning beauty look; created by Charlotte Tilbury's daughter Sofia, the look featured a "flawless, beautiful skin, with soft contour, a mesmerizing eye and a nude lip".

© Instagram Celine Dion

Celine, 68, also praised the Olympic athletes writing: "Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.

"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!"

Celine continued: "You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony

The Grammy winner wore a gorgeous Dior embellished gown for the performance of Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'amour" midway up the Eiffel Tower as the Olympic cauldron was lit at the end of the 2024 opening ceremony in Paris on Friday July 26.

Her performance was a stunning comeback for the singer, who had not performed in five years, with Celine appearing to well up with tears as the song came to a close.

The ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly previously revealed that Celine, who has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity or spasms in the trunk and arm, rejected offers to accommodate the health challenges.

He said: "Her willingness was there. She wanted to be on the Eiffel Tower, she was very clear. We offered her other suggestions depending on her health and she said, 'Nope, I’m going to do it on the Eiffel Tower because that is your idea, that is what you want.' It’s a huge honor.

"She’s doing better, we’re happy about that, and she especially could perform yesterday, last night, on this wonderful song at the place she wanted to, at a moment of the Opening Ceremony that is the most emotional one, when the cauldron is being lit in the city of Paris and Celine Dion on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower."