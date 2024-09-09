Selena Gomez makes difficult reveal about hopes of becoming a mom: 'It'll look a little different'

Selena Gomez has always been open about her health struggles, both physical and mental ones, however there's one thing she has never previously discussed.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, and chemotherapy and a kidney transplant followed, plus in 2022, through the documentary My Mind and Me, she documented her journey through her bipolar disorder diagnosis and battle with depression.

Through all of her ups and downs however, there's one priority she has always had, becoming a mom by age 35, and now she is opening up for the first time about why that journey will be "different" for her.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Selena first noted: "I haven't ever said this," before revealing: "I unfortunately can't carry my own children."

"That was something I had to grieve for a while," she confessed, adding that it's "not necessarily the way I envisioned it," however it's the case because of "a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy."

"I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she went on, however she maintained that today, at 32 years old, she is "in a much better place with that."

© Getty Selena has battled lupus for ten years

Selena continued: "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me." Her mother Mandy Teefy, who had her when she was 16 years old, was herself adopted, and Selena acknowledged that it's a crucial part of both of their stories.

Had her mother not been adopted, she said: "I probably wouldn't be here. I don't know what her life would've been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out."

© Instagram The actress has long been open about her physical and mental health

Further speaking about the possibility of her adopting or having a baby through surrogacy, she added: "It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people."

© Getty Her good friend Francia Raisa donated her kidney for her transplant

"I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby," she maintained.

© Instagram The former Disney Channel star has been dating her partner since 2023

Selena is currently in a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, and she also said: "Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates," adding: "And I was like, 'Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.'"

Still, despite her wishes of becoming a mom in just a few years — and rumors that they're engaged — she also maintained they are in no rush to get married. "We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," she further shared, emphasizing: "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."