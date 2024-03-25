Cat Deeley's son James, 5, has sweetest voice and red curly locks in rare video

It's extremely rare for This Morning host Cat Deeley to share a video of her children, so the star's Instagram fans were overjoyed when she posted an adorable clip of her five-year-old son James at the weekend.

Cat, 47, who is married to Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, took to her social media page to post the video of sweet James reading a book called Why Not? By George Webster.

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter wrote: "@George_Webster_Actor, it’s a 5 [star] review (+tiny sneeze) from James! And from all of us!! #WhyNot."

WATCH: Cat Deeley’s son James is so cute reading the book

In the clip we hear James read the story aloud, the book covering his face as his parents keep their children's identities private. The little boy has the most adorable voice, and his wavy red hair is so gorgeous.

Cat's followers adored the clip as much as we did with many commending James' superb reading, and there was even a comment from the author himself.

George Webster is a 21-year-old TV presenter, dancer, actor and author who has Down's Syndrome. He told Cat: "This is amazing, thanks so much Cat. Amazing reading from James. It was super lovely to meet you and Ben yesterday. Have a lovely evening."

Cat was quick to reply to George, writing: "@george_webster_actor Lovely to see you ! Gorgeous book ! You’re our hero."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley with Ben Shephard on This Morning

The star recently started presenting This Morning alongside former Good Morning Britain host Ben Shepherd, taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Cat has been absent from British telly since 2006 when she began hosting So You Think You Can Dance in the US, so it's wonderful to have the star back on our screens.

Cat Deeley and her sons in Malibu

Away from the cameras, Cat is mum to two boys, Milo, eight, and James with her husband of 11 years, Patrick. The couple met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002, becoming friends and later marrying in Rome in 2012.

Cat made her name on kids' TV show SMTV Live in 1998, which she co-hosted with Ant and Dec. She then presented Fame Academy and Stars In Their Eyes.