Cat Deeley's sons steal the show during adorable day on the farm

So You Think You Can Dance presenter Cat Deeley shares two sons with Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley treated her two sons Milo, seven, and James, four, to an incredible day on Tuesday as the family unit headed for a nearby farm for a magical adventure.

As you can see in the video below, the two youngsters had a very fun day out as they interacted with animals including sheep, ducks, cows and even baby chicks. In one moment during the clip, one of Cat's sons can be sweetly heard naming the young calves as they lounged around in a stable, while James could also be seen walking across hay bales that had been left in one of the stables.

WATCH: Cat Deeley's sons steal the show during farm day

The clip ended with Cat's two sons sweetly playing on an inflatable, and the doting mum lovingly captioned her video: "Down on the farm," with a sticker featuring a large tractor.

The mum-of-two doesn't often share videos of her two sons that she shares with husband Patrick Kielty and when she does she always makes sure to protect the youngsters' identities by obscuring their faces.

© Instagram Cat's sons had a fun day on the farm

The presenter melted hearts last month when she shared a beautiful clip of her youngest son starting tennis lessons, and the young boy already looked like a future Wimbledon champion.

In a video, James was practicing hitting the ball with a tennis coach, and even though the weather was horrible, the young man was able to hit the balls with ease, thanks to his coach's help. The youngster wasn't letting the rain get to him, opting not to wear a hat to cover his curly blonde locks, proving to be braver than his coach who went for a blue cap!

© Instagram How daring is James on the hay stacks?!

Cat was incredibly proud of her young son in the caption, as she enthused: "First lesson! Release the beast..."

During a family holiday earlier in the year, Cat stunned her followers with a gorgeous snap of her standing with Milo, seven, and James as the trio enjoyed a sunrise while in warmer climes.

© Instagram Cat keeps her children private

The family unit posed by a hotel balcony and ready to make a splash, Cat and her two boys were in their swim gear ahead of a fun-filled day at the beach. The presenter looked lovely in a flowy cotton dress dotted with painterly brushstrokes.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section with one writing: "Looks gorgeous," while a second remarked: "Ahh have the best time," followed by two red heart emojis. A third fan noted: "Happy holidays," and a fourth stunned fan added: "Holy cow the boys are SO BIG!!!!"

© Instagram Cat was so proud of her son

In a separate post, Cat shared a joyous photo of her little ones splashing about in the sea. She included the caption: "Looks like we made it…"

Over the years Cat has gushed about raising her two little boys between the family's LA and Belfast homes. Soon after welcoming her second child, she told Closer Magazine: "I'm besotted with the baby and really enjoying motherhood."