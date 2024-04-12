Cat Deeley shares ultra-rare photo of young sons – and their hair is identical

Cat Deeley is currently enjoying an Easter break with her family and in her latest insight into her time away she shared the sweetest photo of her sons, Milo, eight, and James, five.

Despite the three-year age gap between her sons, the youngsters looked identical, especially with their hair, as they cuddled into their mum following a trip to the pool. As Cat relaxed on a deckchair she wrapped her arm around her sons who had just gotten out of the water and were soaking. Milo hid his face away from the camera while James bit into his thumb.

The mum-of-two looked as proud as anything with her brood as she enthused in her caption: "No school, no hair, no make up, no worries. Beaches, boys, sunshine, beers, card games and pools…no rules… well just the important ones!"

Earlier in the week, Cat shared an insight into her family trip as the family-of-four tucked into an array of spaghetti and seafood dishes, including lobster.

© Instagram Cat and her sons enjoyed the sunshine

A sweet clip saw her two sons playing together at a rocky cove, with Cat overlaying the video with the song Boys Are Back in Town.

Back in February, Cat was announced as the new permanent host of This Morning alongside Ben Shephard following the high-profile exits of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

© Instagram Cat is currently enjoying some time abroad

Speaking to HELLO! about how she balances her family and professional commitments, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real.

"We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat and Ben are the new hosts of This Morning

The mum-of-two also revealed that it was her sons who prompted her and Patrick to permanently relocate back to the United Kingdom after spending several in Los Angeles, where Cat presented So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat explained: "We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'. It's such a special moment in time and you don’t get those times back."

© David M. Benett Cat shares her sons with Patrick Kielty

She also spoke about how her children inspire her to feel "seven and three quarters sometimes and try new things", adding that "we're never too old to try new things and sometimes the things that scare us a little bit are good to try too."

