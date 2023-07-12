Mariska Hargitay shares very rare photos of children Amaya and Andrew – and look how they've grown

Mariska Hargitay's followers received a rare treat with the star's latest set of photos, featuring a rare glimpse of her life as a mom.

The actress, 59, visited the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London earlier in the week with husband Peter Hermann and two of their children, Amaya and Andrew, both 12.

The photos she shared saw them walking through the majestic grounds of the popular tourist attraction, showing her pre-teen kids from behind walking hand-in-hand with her.

VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay gets emotional on Today

Fans enthusiastically left comments along the lines of: "You're such an incredible mom and wife," and: "I love these photos of you and your family," as well as: "It looks so beautiful and peaceful there! I hope you and your family are having an amazing time!"

Mariska and Peter, who have been married since 2004, are also parents to son August, 17, who was born after an emergency C-section. A baby August even appeared in a 2007 Got Milk? commercial with his mom.

© Instagram Mariska shared pictures from her stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens

The couple adopted Amaya in June 2011, and were present for her birth, and announced in October of that year that they had adopted Andrew, who was born earlier that year.

Of the feeling of euphoria she experienced when she first found out she was pregnant, she told People: "Nobody wanted to be pregnant more than me. From the minute I found out, I was wearing full-on maternity pants. My stomach was totally flat, mind you, but I was just so excited."

However, the stress of filming Law & Order while pregnant was getting to her, as a result of which she'd resorted to stress eating. It resulted in her gaining 54 pounds and developing gestational diabetes.

© Instagram She was joined by her husband Peter and their youngest children Amaya and Andrew

"First time pregnant, you're like, I gotta eat more!" she told the outlet. "I have to make sure he has enough of every single food group! I did get into eating too much.

"This pregnancy was really hard for me at the end. I wasn't mobile. Next time, I want to keep myself as strong as possible, so everything will go easier for me."

On finding her body again after her pregnancy, she stated: "After getting pregnant I felt so different about my body. I felt like it was a sanctuary, like August's house.

© Getty Images The two are also parents to son August, now 17

"It was like, somebody lives there now – I've got to keep it nice and strong and healthy for him. And so now I'm thinking that someone else is going to live there someday soon, so I've got to get it ready. It's very exciting."

In a 2018 interview with People, she gushed about managing a five-person household as a working mom, saying: "The thing that’s made me a better parent is my kids.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter have been married since 2004

"Because they taught me to really listen. My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."