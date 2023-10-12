Mariska Hargitay makes rare red carpet appearance with daughter Amaya for extra special night out – photos

Mariska Hargitay just got some major brownie points from her daughter, who she took on the best mother-daughter date night ever.

The Law & Order: SVU actress and her daughter Amaya, 12, were in attendance at Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour movie premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles, also attended by such A-listers as Beyoncé, Julia Garner, Simu Liu, Maren Morris, Adam Sandler, and more.

The NBC mainstay has three kids with her husband Peter Hermann, who she met on set of SVU while filming the beloved procedural in 2002, and they tied the knot in 2004. Besides Amaya, they share sons August, and Andrew, 11. August is the pair's first and only biological child, while their youngest two were adopted within six months of each other in 2011.

Amaya dressed up perfectly for the event, honoring Taylor's current era, 1989, ahead of its re-release earlier this month, by wearing a baby blue chiffon dress with a voluminous short skirt, paired with a black leather jacket and black combat boots.

Meanwhile, Mariska looked chic as ever, donning a black blouse and blue jeans, paired with black pumps, and a fringed, camel trench coat. As many fans know, Mariska holds a special place in Taylor's heart; one of her cats, Olivia Benson, is named after Mariska's SVU heroine.

HELLO! was in attendance at the glitzy event, which saw hordes of Swifties gather to relive – or experience for the first time – the musical phenomenon that has been Taylor's Eras tour.

Taylor stopped by each screening to thank fans for their support, and that she had "never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the tour."

She continued, during one toast: "It is far in a way, just the most electric experience of my life and, and the reason for that is several things like my band, my dancers, my crew.

"We did this show, rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going on in our lives and we did it with a grin on our faces because of what greeted us on the other side," she noted, adding: "What you guys were doing in the audience – the amount of care and preparation and passion and intensity that you put into coming to these shows – pulled us out of anything rough that might have been going on in our lives."

She concluded: "You let us forget about it for 3.5 hours every night on that stage so thank you so much for doing that."

