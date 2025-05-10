Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carrie Johnson surprises with wild-haired son Wilfred's surprise makeover
Subscribe
Carrie Johnson surprises with wild-haired son Wilfred's surprise makeover
Carrie Johnson with a straight face in a pink floral dress© Ray Tang/LNP/Shutterstock

Carrie Johnson surprises with wild-haired son Wilfred's surprise makeover

The media rep shares three children with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Carrie Johnson and husband Boris treated their children to a country escape on Saturday, with the star sharing several photos of their adventures.

Among the sweet photos were ones of the family meeting a herd of donkeys and characters from The Wind in the Willows. Wilfred could be seen standing alongside Mr Toad with the youngster wearing a playful outfit consisting of a shirt covered with dinosaurs while his shorts had pictures of tractors.

However, in another photo, the mother-of-three revealed that her young son had undergone a surprise transformation as Wilfred rocked a temporary tattoo. Unsurprisingly, the design featured his beloved dinosaurs with a cartoon design of a green reptile with short arms and spikes running down its back.

A child's arm with a drawing of a dinosaur© Instagram
The youngster got a small tattoo

Wilfred wasn't the only one of Carrie's children who was seen on the trip, as youngest son Frank was also seen on the trip. The young man was captured playing on the swings while clinging onto his toy koala. How cute!

A young boy with a toy koala sitting in a swing© Instagram
Like Frank also had a fun time

Lookalike children

Carrie has given her followers plenty of glimpses inside the lives of her young children and fans have noticed the striking similarities between Wilfred and his father, Boris Johnson, especially when it comes to their hairstyle.

Last month, Wilf marked his fifth birthday and Carrie shared several photos of the youngster playing tennis, cuddling a giant plush toy dinosaur, getting up close and personal with a donkey, walking with puppies and bouncing on a trampoline.

A young boy standing with 'Mr Frog' from The Wind in the Willows© Instagram
Wilf enjoyed his day out

In the adorable snapshots, Carrie's tot sported a mop of unruly platinum blonde hair that looked almost identical to his father's. He could be seen wearing an array of colourful outfits, including a pair of shark-emblazoned shorts and sweet Paddington Bear pyjamas.

In her caption, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy Birthday to my darling Wilf, my sunshine boy. The happiest kid with the biggest heart."

young boy holding toy dinosaur © Instagram
The youngster had a birthday to remember

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their birthday well-wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Wilf [balloon emoji] Loving the T-shirt in the last snap," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday to the adorable Wilf, mini Boris," and a third chimed in: "Omg he's doing well hitting that ball. Wimbledon next."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More