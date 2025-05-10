Carrie Johnson surprises with wild-haired son Wilfred's surprise makeover

Carrie Johnson and husband Boris treated their children to a country escape on Saturday, with the star sharing several photos of their adventures.

Among the sweet photos were ones of the family meeting a herd of donkeys and characters from The Wind in the Willows. Wilfred could be seen standing alongside Mr Toad with the youngster wearing a playful outfit consisting of a shirt covered with dinosaurs while his shorts had pictures of tractors.

However, in another photo, the mother-of-three revealed that her young son had undergone a surprise transformation as Wilfred rocked a temporary tattoo. Unsurprisingly, the design featured his beloved dinosaurs with a cartoon design of a green reptile with short arms and spikes running down its back.

© Instagram The youngster got a small tattoo

Wilfred wasn't the only one of Carrie's children who was seen on the trip, as youngest son Frank was also seen on the trip. The young man was captured playing on the swings while clinging onto his toy koala. How cute!

© Instagram Like Frank also had a fun time

Lookalike children

Carrie has given her followers plenty of glimpses inside the lives of her young children and fans have noticed the striking similarities between Wilfred and his father, Boris Johnson, especially when it comes to their hairstyle.

Last month, Wilf marked his fifth birthday and Carrie shared several photos of the youngster playing tennis, cuddling a giant plush toy dinosaur, getting up close and personal with a donkey, walking with puppies and bouncing on a trampoline.

© Instagram Wilf enjoyed his day out

In the adorable snapshots, Carrie's tot sported a mop of unruly platinum blonde hair that looked almost identical to his father's. He could be seen wearing an array of colourful outfits, including a pair of shark-emblazoned shorts and sweet Paddington Bear pyjamas.

In her caption, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy Birthday to my darling Wilf, my sunshine boy. The happiest kid with the biggest heart."

© Instagram The youngster had a birthday to remember

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their birthday well-wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Wilf [balloon emoji] Loving the T-shirt in the last snap," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday to the adorable Wilf, mini Boris," and a third chimed in: "Omg he's doing well hitting that ball. Wimbledon next."