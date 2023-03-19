Beyoncé's rarely-seen twins' unique upbringing with sister Blue Ivy - and it's is so refreshing The Lemonade hitmaker shares three children with Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are arguably one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world - but they are doing things a lot differently to many when it comes to raising their three children.

While their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, has been spotted in public at several red carpet events, sang on her parents' soundtracks, and has even narrated Matthew A. Cherry's storybook, Hair Love, she has mostly enjoyed a childhood away from the spotlight.

The couple's twins, Rumi and Sir, five, have been shielded even more from the limelight, and have only been seen a handful of times since their birth in 2017.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy and Rumi are all grown up during rare appearance

Loading the player...

The famous family have managed to go out without being photographed, and as a result little is known about how their children are being brought up.

This is in contrast to a lot of famous offspring, who feature on their parents' Instagram pages, or are pictured out and about in everyday life.

MORE: Blue Ivy's rare appearance has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's children - details

What's more, neither Beyoncé or Jay-Z are particularly active on social media, and don't even share photos of their children on their birthdays or other special events - a trend followed by other famous faces.

Beyonce and Jay-Z rarely share photos of their children on social media

One of the only times Rumi and Sir have been pictured was in their mom's star-studded Ivy Park campaign in 2021, which also featured Blue and other celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about being a parent during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

MORE: Blue Ivy is all grown up in rare photo for pre-teen's birthday

MORE: Blue Ivy Carter, 10, bids $80k for diamond earrings at charity auction

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

Blue Ivy making a rare appearance with her dad

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

MORE: Beyoncé's mum shares video during day out with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

SEE: Beyoncé reveals secret room inside £71million home with Jay Z

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.