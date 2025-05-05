Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter is left startled on stage in moment mirroring sister Blue Ivy 

Beyoncé's daughters have been loving every moment of the Cowboy Carter tour so far, with both Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, seven, having roles on stage with their famous mom.

While this is not Blue's first rodeo, it is the first time Rumi has been on stage, and she's having the time of her life.

Beyoncé's youngest daughter has been taking center stage during her song, "Protector", and on day three of the tour on May 4, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rumi was left startled as she realized just how many people adore her mom.

Rumi Carter has been stealing the show while on stage in LA with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

The seven-year-old was seen taking out her ear monitor as she stood next to Beyoncé as she sang "Protector", gasping and looking around as she took in the volume from the crowds, in a TikTok posted by account beyoncevi.

Following in big sister Blue Ivy's footsteps

This sweet moment mirrored the time Blue Ivy did exactly the same during the Renaissance tour.

Many fan accounts captured the then 11-year-old reacting in shock as she heard the cheers following her dance routine.

Rumi has been stealing the show with her enthusiastic appearances during the Cowboy Carter tour. She was seen sweetly jumping up and down and waving while on stage on May 1, joining her sister, mom and grandmother Tina Knowles.

She made her stage debut on April 28, and was seen practicing her dance routine at the back of the stage before being called out to join her mom for her big moment.

Rumi was a big fan of the spotlight and at one point hugged her mom as she sang, much to the delight of the crowds.

How Beyoncé still included son Sir in her show

While Beyoncé sang the song, a montage of photos of her children were shown on the screen, including many never-before-seen pictures of Rumi and her twin, Sir.

Unlike his sisters, Sir is a lot less interested in the spotlight, and as a result isn't seen in public as much. His grandmother, Tina, previously opened up about his personality in contrast to his sisters. In 2024, she told E! News: "Sir is very quiet," noting that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion and performing.

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.

She added of Sir's sister: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on both the twins' creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?"

She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are very protective of their children and while Blue and Rumi are now going on stage with their mom, their parents are keen to ensure that they have as normal lives as possible the rest of the time.

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."