Carrie Johnson's son Wilf is mini-Boris with platinum blonde hair in father-son snap

Anyone who has hosted a children's birthday party will be able to relate to Carrie Johnson, who held a dinosaur-themed celebration for her and Boris Johnson's four-year-old son Wilf this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "utter chaos," before adding: "But we loved it." In a lengthy caption, the mother-of-three thanked the party suppliers for making her oldest son's party magical, beginning: "Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4."

Carrie continued: "I now need to lie down for a v. long time," echoing the sentiments of parents across the land who have held a party for their kids and friends.

In a carousel of photos, Carrie gave an insight into the special day, even sharing a photo of her husband getting involved in the fun.

In a charming photo, Boris looks down into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing adoringly back at his father, alongside a giant dress-up dinosaur.

Despite Carrie organising a bouncy castle, dress-up characters and an entertainer, which she said got her up dancing, the party looks relatable in that it appears to have been held in a village hall – perhaps in the secluded Oxfordshire location they live in.

© Instagram Boris got stuck in at Wilf's birthday party

While Wilf was adorable in a dinosaur print shirt and check trousers, and Boris was predictably dishevelled in an oversized jumper atop a white shirt, Carrie went full glamour for the special day, rocking a stylish printed jumpsuit with a flattering tie-waist, paired with wedge espradille heels, as loved by Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson wore a lovely outfit for Wilf's party

As well as a fabulous party, Carrie also made Wilf's birthday an occasion to remember, buying him a special gift that she had made by Harry's Original Timber Shop.

© Instagram Carrie painted the incredible present for her young son

The woodworkers handcrafted a play fire engine big enough for Wilf to get inside, with Carrie completing the gift herself, hand-painting it in red and yellow – what a treat!

She also had a very special cake made for her little boy, complete with trucks and dinosaurs made from icing – we bet the pack of four-year-olds were beside themselves when they saw it!

© Instagram Wilf's cake fitted his party theme perfectly

After such a busy weekend, we hope Carrie is treating herself to a well-deserved lie-in this morning…

