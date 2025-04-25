Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy's red hair is longer than ever in incredible home footage

Carrie Johnson and her husband, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently returned from their family holiday with their three young children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank.

Despite enjoying their extended period of time travelling together, the family of five looked delighted to be back to home comforts at their £3.8 million Oxfordshire property, Brightwell Manor.

"Home sweet home," Carrie captioned a clip on her Instagram Stories as her three-year-old daughter ran towards the ducks huddled around the pond on their five-acre grounds.

Dressed in adorable pink heart and unicorn-print clothing, Romy sported her trademark curls, but they seemed even longer than usual.

Her locks fell in soft, bouncy waves to her mid-back, with the beautiful red hue interspersed with lighter sun-kissed blonde strands – a reminder of their three-week Texas break.

Texas holiday

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple have been spending time in Texas recently

Sharing an update of their "magic" holiday, which included boat trips, barbeques and time in nature, Carrie previously told her followers: "Texas for 3 weeks has been magic. Even though Boris was here for work, we’ve managed to spend so much quality family time together exploring, swimming and having a hell of a lot of bbqs.

"Such a great place with the friendliest people."

© Instagram Carrie Johnson shared photos of her kids enjoying their family holiday

Carrie's updates also included a video of Boris suffering a "close call" with an emu as he drove the family car through an animal reserve.

After Wilfred, Romy and Frank explored the dinosaur statues, they hopped in the car for the driving safari, with Romy excitedly encouraging her father to wind down his window and feed the deer.

When it was Wifred's turn, the emu intruded inside the car in a bid to get more food, causing 60-year-old politician Boris to panic and his son to giggle.

Oxfordshire home

© Instagram The Johnsons live at Brightwell Manor in Oxfordshire

Carrie and Boris live in a nine-bedroom home thought to date back to 1605 in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. It has its own moat, and they won permission from the South Oxfordshire district council to knock down the existing extension and rebuild a boot room, a larder, a laundry, a breakfast room and a plant room.

Promoting the history and character of the house, a former home listing states: "The heart of the house is believed to date back to 1605 with the rooms that are currently the sitting room, family room and oak-panelled bedroom suite making up the oldest part of the property.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson often shares glimpses of her interiors on social media

"Towards the end of the 18th century, the attractive symmetrical Georgian frontage was added. The annexe and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house."