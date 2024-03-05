Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 10, sparks debate with her ‘messy’ post on Taylor Swift

In a surprising turn of events that has the internet buzzing, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, caused quite a stir online.

A video repost on TikTok, seemingly taking a jab at Taylor Swift, was shared on the joint account North holds with her mother, Kim.

This move has been interpreted by many as a playful, albeit "messy," dig at the singer, highlighting the nuanced dynamics of celebrity interactions and the ripple effects they can have across social media platforms.

The video in question featured Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old pop sensation, dancing in a manner that could only be described as uninhibited and carefree in her 2017 music video for Delicate.

© TikTok North West causes a stir online

Taylor, known for her heartfelt lyrics and memorable melodies, was captured barefoot, wearing a blue, tasseled minidress as she navigated through a hotel lobby with a series of goofy dance moves.

The clip, complete with stomping on a reception desk and playful gestures towards security guards, was overlaid with text that provocatively asked, "So this is your favorite singer?" accompanied by the caption, "I'm sorry, what?" However, the post was short-lived, as it disappeared from the account hours later, presumably removed by Kim, who was attending Paris Fashion Week at the time, without North.

© TikTok North West takes a swipe at Taylor Swift

The internet's reaction was swift and varied, with fans and observers alike flocking to forums like Reddit to comment on the incident. "LMAOOO North is so messy," exclaimed one fan, capturing the blend of amusement and surprise that many felt.

Another commenter speculated, "It’s the only repost on their account. This is hilarious I don’t think she meant to repost it," suggesting the possibility of an accidental share.

© Instagram North West is known for her outspoken nature

Yet, amidst the laughter, some expressed concern over the potential implications of such actions, especially considering the historical tension between Taylor Swift and North's parents, Kim and Kanye. "Uh oh lol, I understand North probably saw it online but I hope [Kim and Kanye West] are not spewing hate behind the scenes around their kids, that would just be ugly and unnecessary to let your kids know," a concerned fan remarked.

The swift removal of the video added another layer to the discussion, with speculation about Kim's oversight while away.

© Arnold Jerocki North West is incredibly close to her dad Kanye West

The backdrop to this incident is a longstanding feud between Taylor Swift and the Wests, which traces back to the 2009 VMAs.

A moment that has since become infamously etched in pop culture history, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, proclaiming, “Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish … but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

This event set off a series of public back-and-forths, with both parties addressing the incident through their music and in the media.

North West recently came back from a trip with her dad to Paris

Kanye's track Famous reignited the feud with controversial lyrics about Taylor, which he claimed she had approved—an assertion that Taylor vehemently denied, leading to further public disputes.

Kim, at the time married to Kanye, entered the fray by releasing what appeared to be snippets of a phone call where Taylor seemed to consent to the use of her name in Famous.

This move, intended to defend Kanye, only added fuel to the fire, with Taylor accusing the couple of deceitful behavior. "She totally approved that, she wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't," Kim alleged in a GQ interview, encapsulating the deeply entangled and public nature of their disagreement.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.