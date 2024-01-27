Kim Kardashian is constantly learning when it comes to parenting her four children – especially her daughters, North, 10, and Chicago West, six.

The 43-year-old has admitted to making some changes to her approach with Chicago after living to regret one parenting decision she made with North.

© Getty Kim Kardashian has one parenting regret about daughter North

Kim confessed that she regrets letting North wear red lipstick when she was just five years old, so she won't allow Chicago to experiment with makeup just yet.

"[Chicago]'s too little and I don't let her," the TV personality told Bustle.

"I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas," she added of North. "Would I do that now? Probably not."

The mom-of-four was referring to 2018 when she attended her family's annual Christmas party with her then-husband, Kanye West, and their three children, North, Saint, eight, and Chicago (son Psalm, four, was yet to be born).

After sharing photos from the bash, which saw North rocking a bright red lip, Kim received criticism for letting her child wear makeup.

© Instagram Kim received backlash after sharing this photo with daughter North

"She picked it though! It's a special occasion!" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response.

One person who is no doubt happy to hear about Kim's regret with North is Kanye.

In 2019, The Kardashians star revealed that he had banned his daughter from wearing makeup – at least until she's a teenager.

© Instagram Kim regrets letting North wear red lipstick aged five

"North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," Kim told E! News.

She added: "It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best."

Discussing North's appreciation for makeup now, Kim continued to Bustle: "At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it's like Pikachu or the Grinch.

© TikTok North West likes to experiment with makeup

"I don't think she's there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff."

She added: "We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I'm like, 'I don't think that's really why you use eyeliner.'"

Kim is more than happy though for her daughters to experiment with her makeup in the comfort of their own home.

© Getty Images Kanye try to ban North from wearing makeup until she's a teenager

"They are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers. I think it's a fun game for them," she explained to the publication.

"It’s art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch," she added.

"It's like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off. I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves."

North has an artistic flair

According to Kim, North's experimentation with makeup is paying off as she's "so skilled at special effects makeup", she told People.

North has even revealed that she sees herself being artistic in the future. When asked about her aspirations in 2023, she told i-D magazine she wants to be "a basketball player, a rapper.

"Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side."

