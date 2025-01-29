Angelina Jolie's son Pax, 21, sports nasty scar as he steps out days after fresh accident

Angelina Jolie's son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt is back on his feet after a fresh e-bike accident on January 24, his third in the past eight months.

The 21-year-old is often seen driving his bike around Los Angeles, where he lives with other members of his famous family, and crashed his bike into a car earlier this month, first reported by TMZ.

On January 28, he was spotted near a Los Angeles parking lot, his first public sighting since the latest incident, and sported a nasty-looking scar.

The scarring seems to be from his first accident back in July 2024, when he accidentally rear-ended a car and was hospitalized. The marks are clearly visible above his eye, with the scarring blending into his eyebrow.

Pax looked to be in good spirits, however, as he seemed to be cheerfully speaking with someone walking behind him, dressed casually in a white tee, gray sweatpants and a brown hat and not sporting any other visible major injuries.

Pax's accident back in July rendered him with a broken arm, for which he wore a cast. However, by September of that year, he was able to return to the spotlight beside mom Angelina.

Angelina, 49, and Pax attended the premiere of Without Blood at the Toronto Film Festival, which the Oscar-winning actress directed, wearing a black tuxedo with a matching wrist brace. Pax and his older brother Maddox worked as assistant directors, often spending time with the lead and close family friend Salma Hayek.

Speaking at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly TIFF suite, Salma revealed that when it came to the dynamics between Angelina, Pax and Maddox, 23, being professional always came first.

"She's demanding," the Frida star said of her friend and director, before adding of the boys: "They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place."

"They were not treating me like they treat me outside of there. They were very, 'You have to come,' and I go, 'Okay!' It was kind of fun," Salma added. ""They work hard. They are very serious about what they do."

"It is kind of funny, I was teasing them at the beginning, but then I had to say, 'No. I have to separate and just treat them like professionals because it's disrespectful'."

Of Angelina, Salma added that she helmed the movie and its entire team "like family," continuing: "She was a very efficient mother. But she was also there emotionally every step of the way."

Pax followed up his TIFF red carpet appearance with one at the New York Film Festival later that month to support his mom during a screening of the Oscar-nominated Maria. He was joined by Maddox and their younger sister Zahara, 20.

Angelina shares her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, although it has been reported that their relationship with their father has gotten more estranged in recent years. They're also parents to 18-year-old Shiloh (who legally dropped her father's last name) and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.