Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Audrey Hepburn's son shares rare details of 'simple' life growing up at $23m Swiss home with famous mom
Subscribe
Audrey Hepburn's son shares rare details of 'simple' life growing up at $23m Swiss home with famous mom
Portrait of Belgian-born American actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) as she wears a peculiar hat and sleeveless blouse and holds a pool cleaning net beside a dry swimming pool, early 1950s© Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn's son shares rare details of 'simple' life growing up at $23m Swiss home with famous mom

The Breakfast at Tiffany's star welcomed two sons from two marriages

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Audrey Hepburn is one of the most recognizable faces and celebrities in Hollywood's history. While her life in the public eye has been well documented, her life behind closed doors remains less so.

However, in the years since her passing in 1993, her family members have shared rare and sweet details of their time with the actress, with the latest being her own son, Luca Dotti.

Luca, now 55, is Audrey's second son, welcomed with her second husband Andrea Dotti. Not as much is known about his childhood and life now. He lives in Italy working as a graphic designer and is married to Domitilla Bertusi, also a graphic designer and illustrator.

Luca Dotti (son of Audrey Hepburn) and his wife Domitilla Dotti attend Doris Brynner celebrates her 90th Birthday at "Le Cheval Blanc Paris" Restaurant on September 16, 2021 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Luca is Audrey's younger son, pictured here with his wife Domitilla

Luca has, however, written several biographies about his mother, most recently working with Christopher Longé, who opened up to Woman's World about some of the details he shared about growing up with the Oscar winning actress in Switzerland, in their famed 18th century home, valued now at about $23 million.

Christopher noted that he and Luca were both most surprised to realize through their research how strong-willed Audrey really was. "I think she always did what she wanted to do in a movie career," he shared. 

"When she decided to stop, she stopped. And when she decided to go on with UNICEF, she put 100% of her life into helping children all around the world. She always tried to focus on what she felt."

Audrey Hepburn cuddling her son Luca in the nursery at her Swiss home© Getty Images
"When [Luca] grew up in Switzerland, his mother wanted him to go to the public school, and when they came home, Audrey made cookies."

He explained also that to the Roman Holiday star, what mattered most were the small things in life, the simple pleasures. "She was very friendly. All that mattered during her life were having kids and taking care of her family."

Sharing some of the tidbits he'd obtained from her son of life in Switzerland, he added: "She was a very simple woman.  Luca told me that when he grew up in Switzerland, his mother wanted him to go to the public school, and when they came home, Audrey made cookies."

Audrey Hepburn (55), and her son Luca Dotti (14), arriving at Heathrow airport, after their flight from Rome.© Getty Images
Audrey welcomed Luca with her second husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti

While their latest biography, Audrey Hepburn: An Illustrated Biography, also touches on her love life, it doesn't go too deep, as Christopher shares: "There are some [relationships] that we knew were true, but we didn't feel it was interesting to include in that book."

However, they did also effectively put to rest the theory that Audrey had a difficult relationship with Julie Andrews. As the story goes, Audrey was cast in the 1964 film adaptation of My Fair Lady as Eliza Doolittle, a role Julie originated on the stage. 

The exterior of Audrey Hepburn's home, La Paisible© Getty Images
She spent a majority of her final years at her Swiss palatial home

This was because producer Jack L. Warner preferred Audrey for the part due to her established success and unwillingness to bank on someone who'd never made a movie before. Things came to a head during the 1965 Oscar race when Audrey did not receive a nomination for Best Actress (despite the film winning eight trophies, including Best Picture) and Julie won for her eventual movie debut, Mary Poppins.

Audrey Hepburn, who will star in the title role of the Warner Brothers motion picture production of My Fair Lady, arrives at New York International Airport via Swissair from Zurich, Switzerland, with her husband, actor director Mel Ferrer, and their 2 1/2 year old son, Sean. She was to go to Hollywood the next month to begin preparations for My Fair Lady, in which Rex Harrison would be her costar.© Getty Images
The star was also married to actor Mel Ferrer, and together they welcomed a son named Sean

"Julie Andrews came very often to the house," Christopher revealed. "Cary Grant was a very close friend of hers. When I was talking to Luca, it's like every day a new star comes along and says hi to Audrey."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More