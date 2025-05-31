Clint Eastwood celebrates baby boy joy on 95th birthday

Clint Eastwood had a double reason to celebrate after turning 95 on May 31.

Not only is the Dirty Harry actor another year older, but his family is growing too, as his daughter, Francesca Eastwood, 31, revealed on Friday that she is pregnant with her second child.

Pregnancy reveal

Taking to Instagram, the Queen of the Ring actress posted two beautiful black and white photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

In a touching tribute to her mother, Frances Fisher, 72, Francesca revealed in another set of images that she was wearing the same dress her mom wore when pregnant with her.

"Wearing the dress my mom wore more pregnant with me @francesfisher," she penned in a carousel of photos that included a shot of Frances wearing the vintage gown on the red carpet alongside Clint at the Cannes Film Festival over three decades ago.

Frances was touched by her daughter's tribute and commented on the post: "Oh Francesca, the excitement is building!!" She also revealed in response to a fan that Francesca is due on October 22.

Another photo from the set featured Francesca's six-year-old son, Titan, who stood behind her while eating a cookie as his mom looked on with a beaming smile and one hand on her bump.

Francesca welcomed Titan in September 2018 with her boyfriend, Alexander Wraith.

Francesca later announced that she and Alexander are expecting another boy in a "wholesome" gender reveal video.

The clip featured several members of their family sharing their predictions before a cake was cut, revealing blue icing.

Amongst the congratulatory messages from her followers, Francesca's mom, Frances, commented: "We had a blast! Titan kept insisting he's going to have a baby brother, and he was correct!"

Frances recently shared an insight into Clint's relationship with Francesca, telling HELLO! that "he's great when he's there because he is very engaged, but he's got a busy life directing a lot.

"Francesca worked together with him in Juror No 2, he put her in there, so that was great that she had time on the set with him."

© Getty Images Clint with Francesca and Frances Fisher

Speaking about Clint's big birthday, she said that she was "sure it'll be a big celebration".

"I think we should celebrate every birthday, all of our birthdays are milestones, we should wake up every day feeling good," she said.

Francesca has followed in her parents' footsteps, and Frances shared that she was "very happy" to see her daughter go into acting because the weight of expectations had been holding her back.

© Getty Images for Vogue Francesca and Alexander are expecting another son

"I think that when people were expecting that she was going to go into the family business, she avoided it – until she started acting and she's a natural and she loves it, so then she got over that," Frances told us.

"I learned a long time ago just to keep my mouth shut until she asks for advice," Frances shared, admitting that she waits to be asked and only then do "the flood gates open".

Clint is a father to eight children, whom he shares with six different women.

© Getty Images Clint is a father of eight

Alongside Francesca, the star is also dad to daughters, Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Morgan, and sons, Kyle and Scott.

With an age difference of 43 years between the oldest and the youngest child, his offspring spans over several generations.