Jools Oliver asks for help after revealing son River's 'scary' health infection

Jools Oliver turned to her followers on Instagram on Saturday morning to seek their help for remedies to ease her son River's poor health.

Jamie Oliver's wife revealed that the five-year-old suffers "so badly from recurrent croup" and it is breaking her heart to see him suffer. Croup is a common childhood infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a barking cough and a rasping sound when breathing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jools posted a photo of River wrapped up in a blanket with his head leaning out of an open window in the hope that the fresh air could ease his symptoms.

Asking for advice, she penned: "Does anyone have some remedies for croup? Little River suffers so badly from recurrent croup (worse at night)."

She added: "The best I can find before we go to steroids is fresh air but there must be lots of other things we can do to help ease it for him. So scary to watch [sad face emoji]. Thank you xxxx."

According to the NHS, croup usually gets better on its own within 48 hours. It also suggests sitting your child upright and giving them plenty of fluids.

Jools asked for remedies for dealing with River's croup

Jools' post comes after she introduced a new member into the Oliver household – a Border Collie named Conker - and it seems that River already has a close bond with the adorable dog.

In a photo that was almost too cute for words, River was giving the puppy a hug as they were out on a walk. Conker was on a leash as River cupped the pooch's head. Jools was lost for words with the adorable moment and only posted a sparkle, dog, and heart emoji.

Fans were similarly awestruck, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful River and Conker xxxx," another added: "So cute and love River's boots too," and a third enthused: "Too too much. Just so divine."

