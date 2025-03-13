Mark Wahlberg's equestrian daughter uplifted by fans over latest photo

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's youngest daughter, 15-year-old Grace, is continuing to expand upon her career as a professional equestrian.

The teen has been riding since she was quite young and has been a pro show jumper for years, earning several blue ribbons and championships nationwide.

She recently took to social media to celebrate a longstanding partnership with the brand Riviera Equisports, an equestrian lifestyle brand based in California that she'd joined when she and her famous family still lived in Los Angeles. The family-of-six moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in late 2022, giving them much more space to explore their passions, including Grace's riding.

"Proudly partnered with @rivieraequisports for 3 years now," Grace captioned a photo with one of her trusty stallions, and received sweet comments from her followers, including scores of flame and heart emojis.

The brand's profile reads: "Riviera Equisports is a modern equestrian tack and apparel brand, made and inspired by the modern equestrian."

"With a focus on creating anatomically designed bridles, our passion is building on and improving traditional bridle designs, to create a more comfortable piece of tack. We believe in putting the horse first, their bridles should be both comfortable and effective."

© Instagram Grace celebrated one of her longstanding partnerships, marking a sweet milestone

Take a look at more photos of Grace and her life as an equestrian below…

It's already been an eventful year for the Olympic hopeful, who closed out her 2024 season with a message on social media that read: "A show season with many wins, lessons, and a few hard times, but a lot of amazing memories and learning. Definitely one of the best yet."

In a previous interview with E! News, Mark spoke about his daughter's love for horses and her immense discipline, rivaling even his own. "My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me," he said.

© Getty Images Mark and Rhea also share sons Michael and Brendan

"I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s, and I had to do it because of work. And now, she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

In a separate conversation with People, he noted that his youngest was the child most like him, adding: "She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train."

© Instagram Their other daughter, Ella, is currently a student at Clemson University

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it," he quipped. "And she's doing the work." His other kids are just as athletic, particularly his sons Michael and Brendan, who are fans of jiu-jitsu, golf, basketball and weight training.

"I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock," Mark recalled. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure."

© Instagram "[Grace] works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper.

"She does not mess around. If you even think about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."