Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie sports bright red hair just like mom Faith Hill's in rare photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, live their lives publicly, but to varying degrees.

While oldest sister Gracie, 28, and youngest Audrey, 23, are much more public-facing, given their involvement with the entertainment industry, middle sister Maggie, 26, stays more private.

However, she will occasionally share insight into life with her famous family on her social media page, taking to her Instagram Stories for an adorable look at life outside the spotlight.

© Getty Images Maggie is Tim and Faith's middle daughter

Maggie shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child playing in the trees, wearing a Star Wars Return of the Jedi t-shirt and sporting bright auburn cropped hair. "I've always been that [expletive]," Maggie wrote alongside the snap.

Her hair, in particular, starkly resembled her mother Faith's once red and honey blonde locks, which she most memorably sported during the heyday of her musical career in the late '90s and early aughts.

Gracie currently lives in New York City, building a thriving career for herself on the stage after making her off-Broadway debut last year. Audrey is a budding singer-songwriter, releasing her debut single last week and preparing to head on tour with Brandi Carlile as her supporting act.

© Instagram The 26-year-old shared a throwback of herself as a child

While Maggie is also a singer, having performed in a band when she was in college, she is currently employed as the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn.

Last year in April, it was also announced that Maggie had joined the Board of Directors for Alive, a hospice care organization in Tennessee that had previously cared for her grandfather, Tim's late father Tug McGraw, a renowned baseball player.

The release sharing news of her role explained that Maggie is "a native Nashvillian whose firsthand experience with Alive inspired her service on the Board."

© Getty Images Maggie's hair was reminiscent of Faith's honey blonde locks during the height of her career

Joseph K. Hampe, Alive's COO and interim CEO, shared a personal statement that read: "We had the honor of caring for Ms. McGraw's grandfather, Tug McGraw, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Board."

"As a public policy professional in her twenties, Ms. McGraw brings valuable skills and a generational perspective that will support our community education programs on grief, advance care planning and wills for adults of all ages."

Maggie also shared a message that read: "I joined the board because I want to ensure Alive remains a reliable beacon of safety and security for those going through significant loss and health challenges. Additionally, I want to see Alive continue to serve those most at-risk without regard for their ability to pay."

© Instagram The McGraw sisters share an extremely close bond

"We need to ensure our hospice care in Middle Tennessee remains dependable, safe, and responsible because this care is so important for both the comfort of the patient and the peace of mind of the family," she continued. "I'm ready to get more Middle Tennesseans passionate about hospice care!"

Maggie is also a double graduate of Stanford University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Earth Systems and a master's degree a year later in Sustainability Science and Practice.