Christie Brinkley's handsome son's milestone 30th birthday celebrations can't be missed — watch

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Christie Brinkley and her family.

Over the weekend, the model and Uptown Girl author celebrated her son Jack Brinkley Cook's milestone 30th birthday, which fell on June 2.

And in honor of the birthday boy, she took to Instagram with a video montage featuring throwback photos, clips of Jack through the years, and a glimpse into his 30th birthday celebrations. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley rings in son Jack's milestone 30th birthday

In her caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Son-shine! I wish you everything Peggy Lee sings about in this song and more!" referring to the video's song, "Life is for Livin'."'

She then noted: "(I'm a day late, technical difficulties!)" and concluded with: "I love you sooooo much @jackbrinkleycook ! It's so fun to be your Mom!"

© Getty Images Christie with her three kids

Christie shares Jack with ex-husband Richard Taubman, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1995, however while married to Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008, he adopted Jack, who uses his last name.

In addition to Jack, Christie also shares daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 39, with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor, 26, with Peter, who in 2023 married Alba Jancou, also 26.