Jessica Simpson reveals youngest daughter’s unbelievable growth spurt in new photos — expert weighs in on difficult time for family

Jessica Simpson's youngest daughter is growing up before her very eyes.

Last month, the "I Think I'm In Love With You" singer, who is in the midst of her musical comeback, celebrated her daughter Birdie Mae's sixth trip around the sun.

In addition to Birdie, the former reality star is also a mom to daughter Maxwell Drew, 12, and son Ace Knute, 11, who she shares with former NFL player Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014, and who she is currently divorcing.

© Instagram Birdie Mae looked fabulous for her birthday party

Following Birdie's birthday celebrations, on April 1, Jessica took to Instagram with a round of photos from her party, along with a heartwarming tribute.

The first photo captures Birdie in a pink dress paired with glittery cowboy boots striking a pose, followed by more photos and videos of the party highlighting just how fast she is growing up — and how she looks more and more like Jessica by the day.

Jessica then wrote in her caption: "On March 19th my baby lady, Birdie Mae, turned 6! I cannot get enough of her talkative, dramatic and wildly hilarious storytellin', moment sharin', day makin', contagious laughin', quick witted comedy!!!" adding: "Birdie is a one of a kind personality that can make the sun always shine and the moon beam on your every dream."

© Instagram Jessica shared a round of photos from the festivities

She continued: "Her favorite color is a pastel rainbow and sometimes she just favors all black… oh she just told me it is now green. She sings, she screams, she belly dances Bollywood, she knits, she flips and flops her way through gymnastics, she treasures tiny things, and appreciates all kinds of art. Birdie plays tennis and make believe, she's a trampoline queen, a monkey bar champion, and always on time! Bird demands your undivided attention, she organizes, she's never not clean, and love, love, LOVES to get dressed up!"

"Bird shares her heart with everyone and by golly her family is her all and everything. Birdie is boy crazy and thinks boys are crazy," Jessica further gushed, and concluded: "She is an emotional feeler that lets you know exactly how much and why. Birdie Mae is my soul child beltin' SONGBIRD and is always on the BRIGHTEST SIDE OF LIFE!!!" See a video of Birdie's epic bedroom below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Simpson opens doors to daughter Birdie's epic bedroom

Amid Jessica's divorce from Eric, parenting expert Rachel Fitz D, forthcoming speaker at The Baby Show in Birmingham, spoke to HELLO! about navigating a divorce with young children, suggesting parents "use mediation to ensure the best possible outcome for yourselves and your children."

© Instagram The six-year-old appears to have had a growth spurt in the past year

"Whoever breaks the news to the children should use simple, straightforward, age-appropriate language given at a pace they can handle," Rachel says, noting it is better to let the kids lead with what is on their mind rather than to make assumptions about what information they need.

© Instagram Birdie Mae with her older sister Maxwell

She continues: "Once the basic news has been given — that their parents are separating — pause and let that sink in briefly," adding: "Bombarding the child with messages designed to reassure can quickly overwhelm a child. Always validate your child's feelings and then give them a chance to ask questions."

Moreover, she shares: "Some children worry most about where they will live. Others want to know why the break-up is happening. By allowing the child to come up with the questions, parents avoid giving children information they can't process at the moment. Just answer each question in turn, without attaching blame to the other parent, and then ask if the child has another question," and emphasized: "Reassure them at each point that they are loved and safe."