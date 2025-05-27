Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber reunite for son Sasha's special milestone

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber may no longer be a Hollywood power couple, but the pair never fail to come together to support their two children, 17-year-old Sasha and 16-year-old Kai.

The actors joined forces for Sasha's prom night, as showcased by Naomi's Instagram tribute to her son that saw the three of them smile for the camera in a sweet selfie.

Parenting win

© Instagram Naomi shared the sweet snap of Sasha's prom night

"So proud of you @sashapeteschreiber," Naomi captioned the snap. The 56-year-old added several photos of Sasha looking dapper in his tuxedo as he posed for pictures alongside his friends.

Naomi and Liev were together for 11 years before they split in 2016, and the duo have worked hard since to maintain a close co-parenting relationship.

"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners and that's what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable," Liev said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in 2018.

© Instagram The 17-year-old had his parents by his side ahead of the milestone event

"But I think we're more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other."

He continued: "It's important to support each other, you know? It's really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the [kids], and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that."

Naomi echoed this sentiment a year later in an interview with Net-a-Porter, explaining that they were "doing things very differently."

© Christopher Polk, Getty Naomi and Liev have worked hard to maintain their co-parenting relationship

"I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she added. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

In the years since their split, Naomi met and married fellow actor Billy Crudup, while Liev got hitched to former pageant queen Taylor Neisen, with whom he shares his infant daughter Hazel Bee.

Following in their footsteps

© WireImage Sasha marched in the 2019 climate strikes

Both Naomi and Liev are incredibly outspoken about how proud they are of Sasha and Kai, and never fail to pronounce their many achievements.

Sasha is a fierce environmental activist and participated in the worldwide climate strikes in September 2019, as well as a beach cleanup in March 2022.

"I'm proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children," the Mulholland Drive actress wrote via Instagram. "A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together!"

© Getty Images The teens have both shown an interest in acting

According to Naomi, the towering teen and his model sister have their sights set on entering the film industry. "It seems they've got the [acting] bug," Naomi told Net-a-Porter, adding that her feelings about their career choices were "definitely mixed".

She shared that her two children had spent time at a performing arts summer camp and loved it. Meanwhile, Kai has been rocking the runway recently and also starred in a campaign for Valentino.

