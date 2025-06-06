Ben Fogle's teenage daughter is 'beautiful' wife Marina's carbon copy with flowing blonde hair

Ben Fogle, 51, marked his wife Marina's 47th birthday by posting a carousel of rare family photos.

One highlighted the similarities between his "beautiful" wife of 19 years and their 14-year-old daughter, Iona. The mother-daughter duo posed for a photo in matching outfits next to a telephone box near a rural beach.

Marina wore blue skinny jeans, a fair isle cream jumper and hiking boots, while Iona wore olive jeans, a green and blue knit with the same fair isle design and trainers. With their long blonde hair tied back in low ponytails with the wind whipping free a few loose tendrils, the pair looked more similar than ever.

© Instagram Ben Fogle marked his wife Marina's birthday with a series of photos

"Happy 47th Birthday to my fun, happy, beautiful wife @marina.fogle. Laughing and loving together for more than 20 years," Ben captioned the post, which also included another photo of the lookalike pair.

© Instagram Marina and Iona twinned in several family photos

Dressed in similar navy outfits, Marina and her teenager stood in the sunshine in matching floral headbands, completing their wavy hairstyle. The comments section was filled with compliments for Marina, as well as some remarks that pointed out that there were no photos of their son Ludovic.

Family photos

While Ben is normally fairly private about his home life away from the cameras, choosing to post more about his travels with work, the New Lives in the Wild star also recently shared a photo of his whole family.

The Fogles posed outside with three horses and their two dogs, Storm and Swift, with Ludovic showing off his towering height next to his father.

"This is without doubt my proudest achievement," Ben penned, captioning the post. "My family. They are my water, my air and my sunshine. I realise it is a great privilege to have a safe, happy, healthy family. And I never take it for granted."

Close bond

© Instagram Ben shares two children with his wife Marina

Ben has made it no secret that he has developed a very close bond with his wife and two children, who now attend boarding school. In a candid interview with House Beautiful, the Inspire author admitted: "Coming home is the best feeling ever. There's nothing like perspective to remind you of what you have.

"We can all get a bit complacent with our home, our family and what we have. I love coming home, being in our house, being back with family and dogs. If I could bottle how it feels, I probably wouldn't have to work again."