Ben Fogle's teenage son, 16, towers over mother Marina with his ultra-long legs

Standing six feet tall, Ben Fogle is well above the average height, but his teenage son has already surpassed him.

The Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild star, 51, showed off just how tall Ludovic is with a sweet photo next to his mother Marina and their horse, whom they dressed up in a zebra jacket. Dressed in mom jeans, a floral blouse and a cream waistcoat, Marina smiled alongside her son, whose legs were even longer than his mother's.

Ludovic wore green shorts, boots, and a buttoned shirt underneath his navy knit as he towered over Marina.

The New Lives in the Wild star's teenage son showed off his height in a family photo with his mother

The family also recently posed for a photo with all of their pets, including their dogs Storm and Swift, revealing that Ludovic stood several inches taller than his father, while his 13-year-old sister Iona looked equally tall for her age.

Body image

In the past, Ben has opened up about his desire to stand "an extra inch or two" taller.

Ben and Marina share two children

He told The Guardian back in 2011: "I'm 6ft tall and have never had an issue with it, but recently I've been surrounded by taller people – rowers, in particular, are huge – so I wouldn't mind an extra inch or two."

At the time, he revealed that he wasn't very kind to himself when he saw his image on TV. "I've accepted the ageing process, but forget what age I am," he said.

"I defy anyone to like the way they look on television – I know I don't. Looking in the mirror is slightly easier. I think: 'Oops, there's another sun line.'"

Marina discussed the importance of ensuring her kids have a realistic body image

Meanwhile, Marina has discussed why she strives to give her kids an honest and realistic idea of the body.

"I’ve never been shy about my body, and Ben and I enjoy piling in to the bath with our children. I’ve never been prudish about them seeing me naked, and they certainly aren’t fazed by it," she said to the MailOnline back in 2018, before noting how that would change as her children aged.

"I heave a sigh of relief that my imperfect body – caesarean-scarred and stretch-marked, and with breasts that bear the hallmarks of two well-fed babies – is still serving to give my children a healthy view of what a normal body looks like in a world of Instagram filters."