David Tennant steals the show in rare photo with wife Georgia and children

David Tennant has stolen the show during a fun photoshoot with his wife, Georgia, and two of their five children.

Georgia, 40, shared the fun photo which featured the parents smiling alongside Wilfred and Doris, whose faces were obscured by a croissant and apple emoji. Georgia looked beautiful in the family snap, with the star wearing a grey jumper and natural makeup, while David styled out a white shirt with patterns in the shape of childish doodles.

"#vibes," the mother-of-five captioned her photo, but it was David's hilarious expression that ended up grabbing the attention of their followers.

One teased: "Why does DT look like he's being held at gunpoint," while a second added: "Why does David look scared."

A third penned: "David: the face of a dad who is awkwardly trying to take a selfie but doesn't want to show himself up in front of the kids."

Others, however, noted how "beautiful" Georgia looked in the photo, with one saying: "Georgia you're so pretty it's actually unfair!! is your hair naturally wavy or did you use a waver thing?"

The couple's children

Georgia and David share Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie. Georgia is also the mum to son Ty Tennant, who David adopted shortly after marrying the actress in 2011.

The couple frequently dote on their children, with Georgia sharing special posts for Olive and Ty as they marked their respective birthdays recently.

The mother-of-five took to social media in March to share an insight into Olive's celebrations, which included a meal out with the family. A golden set of balloons and writing at the restaurant read: "Slay queen, you're 14!"

When Ty turned 23, the TV star uploaded a pair of throwback snapshots, including an adorable picture from Ty's childhood, as well as a more recent picture that showed Ty posing at home in a charcoal-grey T-shirt.

In her caption, Georgia revealed the milestone moment would be bittersweet this year, seeing as the mother-son duo would not be celebrating together in person.

Captioning her update, Georgia wrote: "23 years ago, you episiotomy'd your way out of me, and you've been anything but a pain in the [expletive] since. First birthday not spent with you, but celebrating you from afar. Happy Birthday darling boy. I love you infinity xx @ty__tennant."