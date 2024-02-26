Lupita Nyong'o speaks out about very public heartbreak and apparent new Joshua Jackson romance

Lupita Nyong'o is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to her personal life and loves, according to the star's new interview with Porter.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 40, opened up to the magazine about going through a very public breakup in late 2023 while lightly hinting at finding love again.

In October, Lupita announced on her Instagram that she had ended her relationship with Selema Masekela, which they had made social media official a year prior, a rare first for the actress.

© Getty Images Lupita opened up about experiencing heartbreak and moving on in the ensuing months

Of her decision to do so, Lupita said: "In my mind, when I shared my relationship status with the world, it was because I felt sure about it."

However, she made waves on social media when she released a lengthy statement announcing her breakup, writing: "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," and being inundated with waves of support.

"I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak," the 12 Years a Slave star explained. "I looked at the environment of my social media and thought, I don't want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses. Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it."

But when she finally put the news out there, the reception and the feeling of letting go made it all worth it. "I knew how it could be interpreted; I knew it would have a life of its own.

"But then I started to see the comments and people were being so loving and supportive. The ones that moved me the most were other people sharing their pain and their heartbreak."

In the days since, Lupita has been spotted out and about with Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson, and while the two haven't been shy about displaying their closeness in public, neither has confirmed the relationship.

© Getty Images The actress has been recently spotted out with Joshua Jackson (second from left)

In reference to her new romance, though, Lupita simply mentioned that she was intent on keeping her private life away from the spotlight once more. "That was very, very sage of me," she said of her decision to not be public about aspects of her personal life. "I'm going back to those days, by the way."

She reflected on the topic of finding love once again, though, sharing what she'd been told by fellow actor Niecy Nash-Betts: "Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it."

© Getty Images Joshua and Jodie Turner-Smith were married from 2019 to 2023

Joshua, meanwhile, is dealing with heartbreak of his own as well, having separated in October from his wife of four years, actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Jodie opened up in a new interview with The Times about the dissolution of their marriage for the first time this weekend as well, saying: "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working.

"And that's OK. The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

