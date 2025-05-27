Meet Joshua Jackson's daughter who is the double of her famous mom

While Joshua Jackson makes waves on screen in Doctor Odyssey, at home he's just "Dad" to his 5-year-old Juno Rose Diana Jackson. The actor, known for his iconic role in Dawson's Creek, shares daughter Juno, with ex-wife and actress Jodie Turner-Smith. Fans can't help but draw comparisons between Juno and her very stylish mom, especially when it comes to their shared flair for fashion and playful spirit.

Juno - a fashion queen

Born in April 2020, June arrived during the beginning of the pandemic and was delivered at home in Los Angeles in what Jodie described to E! News as a "cosmic psychedelic journey." The couple kept their daughter's name private until 2023, choosing to shield her from the spotlight in the early years of her life. But recently, Jodie offers glimpses of their daughter on social media.

© Instagram Jodie and her look-a-like daughter Juno

In a recent cute Instagram post, Jodie showed off her and Juno's shared love of fashion. Jodie wrote: "Before I drove off, my daughter said, 'Remember: BE FASHION."

Why Juno?

The name Juno carries significance. She was named after the Roman goddess Juno Sospita, a symbol of protection, strength, and maternal power. It's the perfect choice for a daughter of two high-profile stars.

© Instagram Juno loves fashion, just like her mom

The timeline of Joshua and Jodie's relationship

Juno's parents met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018 and instantly hit it off. Their chemistry was undeniable and they quickly became one of Hollywood's most fashionable couples. Joshua and Jodie regularly turned heads on the red carpet with their ever stylish looks. They secretly married in 2019 and welcomed Juno a year later, settling into family life while balancing busy careers.

© Getty Images The former couple loved a red carpet

Joshua, whose breakout role as Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek made him a teen heartthrob in the early 2000s, continues to evolve as an actor. In 2021, he was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for his portrayal of Dr. Christopher Duntsch in Dr. Death. Meanwhile, Jodie carved out her own path in the industry. Born in England and raised in the United States, she's known for her work as a model and her breakout performance in Queen & Slim, where she played a modern-day outlaw on the run.

Despite appearing in love, the couple quietly separated in 2023 after four years of marriage. They finalized their divorce this month and now share joint custody of Juno.

Of parenthood, Joshua shared on Dinner's on Me – Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast: "It's my job – shared with my ex-wife – to do everything that we can to nurture [Juno], cultivate [her], and give [her] all the tools that [she] need[s] in life."

© Instagram Juno enjoying farm life

While her parents are no longer together, Juno remains the center of their world.