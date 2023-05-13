Amy Robach faces bittersweet family milestone months after affair with T.J. Holmes

The former GMA3 co-stars have both divorced their partners

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Amy Robach since her relationship with T.J. Holmes was made public in November 2022, and now she's facing another bittersweet first.

The TV host's romance with her GMA3 co-star led to the demise of her marriage to Andrew Shue - who she was raising five children with as a blended family.

But now Mother's Day is approaching and it'll be her first since her divorce. Amy is a mom to Annalise, 17, and Ava, 20, and was a stepmom to the Melrose Place actor's three boys, Wyatt, 19, Aiden, 24 and Nate, 26.

As the special day looms, it's likely to bring mixed emotions for Amy, who has done her best to maintain her relationship with all the children, despite the breakup.

While none of their offspring have addressed the affair, they've all supported one another in various ways since Amy and Andrew's difficult divorce.

Most recently, Annalise celebrated her 17th birthday and although Amy didn't acknowledge it on social media, both Ava and Nate did.

© Photo: Instagram Amy will likely celebrated Mother's Day with her daughters

Last month, Andrew took his sons, along with Amy's daughters, to see Bruce Springsteen in New York City. It looked like a great time was had by all, with Ava, as well as Andrew's oldest son Nate, sharing footage from the concert on social media.

When Andrew and Amy were together, they even wrote a children's book, Better Together, inspired by their experience co-parenting.

The story was based on a tale they used to tell their children when they were little, about garden animals becoming friends and working together as one team.

© Instagram Amy was also a stepmom to Andrew's three sons

Mother's Day comes just days after Amy and T.J.'s official replacements on GMA3 were announced. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will be taking their place alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, five months after ABC fired Amy and T.J. over their extra-marital romance.

The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

"I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated. The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the GMA weekend show.

While Gio, 37, has hosted several iterations of GMA Weekends, it has never been in official capacity, and he will in this instance be stepping in for Eva.

His regular spot will see him beside previous anchors Janai Norman and Whit Johnson, also longtime ABC News staples.

It's the first significant line-up change for the network's long-running news show since Amy and T.J.'s relationship went public and caused a media scandal for the network.

On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

