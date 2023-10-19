Amy Robach, 50, looks almost identical to teenage daughter in new fresh-faced photo

What's her secret? Amy Robach enjoyed a night out with her youngest daughter, Annalise, on Wednesday and one look at their photos and you'd be forgiven for thinking they were sisters.

The former ABC journalist took to Instagram with a rare pair of snapshots alongside the 17-year-old and fans were left doing a double take.

In one image, Amy and Annalise were beaming for the camera, sporting the same smiles and glowing complexions.

WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

They twinned with their perfectly made-up features and looked to be enjoying their girls night on the town.

"One of our favorite places in the world," Amy captioned the photos which included another of the mother-daughter duo joined by some of Amy's girlfriends. They didn't reveal their whereabouts but appeared to be in a dive-bar.

Amy is currently training hard for the New York Marathon which she'll be running with her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes.

The pair were famously fired from GMA3 when their extra-marital affair was made public last year.

© Instagram Amy is also a mom to her daughter Ava

In January, the network revealed they'd made the difficult decision to let them go and they've been keeping a low profile ever since.

Amy has been supported by both Annalise, and her older sister, Ava, who she shares with her first ex-husband, Tim McIntosh.Following the demise of their marriage, Amy went on to marry Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue.

© Getty Images Amy is now in a relationship with T.J. Holmes

They were together for 12 years but their divorce was finalized earlier this year after Amy and T.J.'s relationship was revealed.

They raised Annalise and Ava alongside Andrew's three sons, Nate, 27, Aidan, 25, and Wyatt, 20, from his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

© Instagram Nate Shue shared a birthday wish for his former step-sister Ava Monroe

The siblings have remained close despite their parents' breakup and have regularly supported one another on social media and have been spotted on several occasions out in New York together.

Amy and Andrew even wrote a book, Better Together, about their experiences as a blended family in 2021.

© Getty Andrew and Amy with Annalise, Wyatt and Ava in 2017

In an interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, while promoting the book, Amy got candid about being a stepmom.

She said: "That was a tough road for me as we both came from being single parents for a while and then suddenly then having to live with someone with a different parenting style to you.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. were both let go from GMA3

"That is a recipe for struggle and for stress and surrender and growth are the only options if you want to stay together. It was not an easy immediate thing by any stretch of the imagination but I think slowly you start to learn how to truly compromise."

She added: "It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.