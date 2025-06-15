Victoria Beckham leads sweet tributes as stars celebrate Father's Day 2025

It's Father's Day in the UK which means stars are taking to social media to pay tribute to the men in their lives.

Victoria Beckham led the celebrity tributes with their sweet message for her husband David. The star shared a slew of personal photos featuring their brood.

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez leads the Strictly dads being recognised this Father's Day, with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson sharing a lovely message for the star who is a dad to their daughter Mia and son Thiago.

Join HELLO! in seeing all the sweetest celebrity tributes as they celebrate father figures closest to them this year.

1/ 9 © Instagram Victoria Beckham Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria paid tribute to her husband David with a carousel of sweet photos featuring their four children, Brooklyn, 26, Cruz, 20, Romeo, 22, and Harper, 13. "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!," VB wrote.

2/ 9 © Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones' nod to her father, David Jones, was so heartwarming. "Happy Father’s Day Papa! Always by my side and on my side no matter what. I love you with all my heart," she wrote.

3/ 9 © Instagram Mollie King Radio 1 broadcaster and former Saturdays band member, Mollie King, shared a message for her cricket star fiancé, Stuart Broad, with whom she shares daughters Arabella and Liliana. "Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more, you became the most incredible dad to our little girls," Mollie penned. "Watching you with them makes my heart burst - you’re so loving and so much fun, they completely adore you! They’re the luckiest to call you their Daddy, and I’m the luckiest to do this with you. Happy Father’s Day." She also paid tribute to her own late father, writing: "And to my own Dad, who I miss and think about every single day - thank you for being the best Dad we could’ve ever asked for. It breaks my heart that you never got to meet Liliana, but I know my girls are carrying your love with them. Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Missing you as always xxx"

4/ 9 © @gorka_marquez/Instagram Gemma Atkinson Former actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson shared a sweet message for her Strictly pro fiance, Gorka Marquez. "Happy Father’s Day Gorks!," the star, who shares daughter Mia and son Thiago with the dancer, wrote. "This day and everyday you’re the best dad. Always up for adventures, cuddles and laughs even when you’re mid tour and absolutely shattered you still make the effort to be home with us. A great example to Mia & Tio of hard graft and determination, whilst keeping family first. We love you!"

5/ 9 © Instagram Jamie Oliver Jamie Oliver's five children, whom he shares with wife Jools, shared a hilarious message for him via his Instagram. "Hi Dad!! We’ve hacked your account to take over for Father’s Day We just wanted to say how much we LOVE you - and also maybe embarrass you a little with some of these photos…," Poppy, 23, Daisy, 23, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and River, eight, penned. "Thank you for always being there for us and for cheering us on in everything we do, for your entertaining texts and the pics you send us every day, for happily letting all of us (including mum) take the mick out of you every dinner and for always just standing there so unbothered while we scream with laughter at you. We’re so lucky to have you and are so proud of everything you do. Happy Father’s Day!!"

6/ 9 © Instagram Coleen Rooney I'm a Celebrity star Coleen Rooney took to Instagram to share a photo featuring her husband Wayne and sons Kai is 15, Klay is 11, Kit is 8, and Cass is 6, as well as a snap with her own father Tony McLoughlin to mark the day. "Happy Father's Day", she penned simply.

7/ 9 © Instagram Ronan Keating Singer and father of five Ronan Keating shared how his wife Storm and youngest children Cooper, six, and Coco, five, celebrated him. "After a mental 24hrs flying to Lithuania for an incredible show. I land back home in Dubai for the most beautiful Fathers Day surprise," he wrote, sharing photos of cards and a special breakfast in bed. "Thank you babies and Mama. The pancakes the cards and the new ones and twos. Luckiest Dad Full of love. Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads around the world."

8/ 9 © Instagram Ben Fogle Adventurer and broadcaster Ben Fogle shared a tribute to his father, Bruce. Within the message, Ben recognised his father's dedication to animals and work in one of the few independent veterinary clinics in the country. He has also somehow managed to publish nearly a hundred books, selling millions of copies of books. His clients and the wellbeing of their animal companions remain his priority," he added, calling him his "hero" for "quietly" championing him throughout the years. Ben himself shares two children with his wife Marina - son Ludo, 15, and daughter Iona, 14.

9/ 9 © Instagram Giovanna Fletcher Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast host Giovanna Fletcher shared her hopes for her McFly star husband Tom this Father's Day. "Happy Father’s Day @tomfletcher. I hope our boys wake up and shower you with love (as well as the usual chaos)," she wrote. "You continuously show our boys what is it to be a wonderful man and a BRILLIANT human. Love you! Xxx" Tom and Giovanna share three sons - Buzz, 11, Buddy, eight, and Max, six.