John Travolta's children Ella Bleu and Benjamin feature in private family moment — sparks reaction

John Travolta's Father's Day couldn't be more special, getting to spend time with his two children, daughter Ella Bleu, 24, and son Benjamin "Ben," 13.

The actor, 70, welcomed his two children with late wife Kelly Preston, with whom he had also welcomed another son, Jett, who tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

For the special Sunday, he shared a short clip of himself, Ella, and Ben on a serene sunset drive, even including a look at their smiling faces as they drove around in his vintage car.

"To all the fathers out there! Happy Father's Day!" he proudly captioned it, with Ella commenting back: "I love you so much." Other fans gushed: "Lucky kids and lucky father," and: "Happy Father's Day to a wonderful Dad who shows the world being a Dad is his greatest treasure in his life," as well as: "Sweet kids in a sweet ride! That's a good day!"

His daughter took to Instagram with the same clip and a message of her own for her dad, sweetly writing: "Happy Fathers Day to my best friend, I love you so much Dad."

Ella is a budding singer and actress, while Ben is a parkour enthusiast, he even has his own Ninja Warrior-style gym in the family home. John opened up on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart recently about how he and his youngest talked about his mom's passing (Kelly passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 57).

He recalled Ben telling him that he was afraid to lose his dad too, and John reassured him with: "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

© Instagram The family-of-three spend a serene Father's Day together

The reality hit when he added: "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"

"Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," the Grease star continued. "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

© Getty Images John welcomed his three children with late wife Kelly Preston

Further in the episode, he sweetly spoke about feeling "eternally 21" during his conversations with Ben, able to effortlessly remember things from years and decades ago.

When asked about it, John told Ben: "I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Does 30 years ago seem like a long time?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Don't you think you have 30 more years in your life to live?'"

© Instagram "Let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

"I said, 'Yeah, I do. I have at least 30 more years.' He said, 'What's wrong with that?' This is a 10-year-old telling me that! It changed my viewpoint."