Meet Ben Fogle's lookalike children Ludo and Iona he shields from the spotlight

Presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle is a doting dad to a son called Ludo and a daughter called Iona whom he shares with his wife Marina.

The pair, who first crossed paths while walking their dogs in Hyde Park, tied the knot in 2006 in the medieval Portuguese town of Monsaraz. They welcomed Ludo, 15, in 2009, and their daughter Iona, 13, in 2011.

Ben and Marina tragically lost their second son, Willem, who was stillborn in August 2014. The pair have been searingly candid about their loss, with Ben revealing how he "lost all control".

© Instagram Ben and Marina walked down the aisle in 2006

In an interview with The Sun, he said: "I was actually in Canada when it happened, and I had to take a flight to get back. I didn't know if my wife was going to survive. It was like one of the periods in my life, I've had a few, when I had lost all control."

As the TV star returns to our screens this evening with New Lives in the Wild, keep scrolling to find out more about his two children who have inherited their father's passion for the outdoors…

© Instagram Ben and Marina are raising their brood in a stunning family home near Henley

Ben's son Ludovic

Ben's lookalike son Ludovic (known affectionately as Ludo) is passionate about animals and has previously spoken about his wish to become a vet one day, just like his grandfather.

© Instagram Ludo towering over his mother Marina

During an interview with HELLO! in 2019, Ben shared: "He loves animals. We have a black Labrador called Storm who he absolutely loves. My father – his grandfather – was a vet and he loves going to the veterinary clinic and sitting in on the operations and sitting in on the consultations so I know he would love to work with animals one day."

© Instagram Ben's son is said to be passionate about animals

Ben's daughter Iona

Iona is named after one of Ben's favourite Scottish islands. Speaking to the BBC back in 2021, he explained: "Castaway changed me in so many ways. I was not the star of Castaway, the island of Taransay was, the Outer Hebrides was, Scotland was. I'm still fascinated by Scotland's islands. The remoteness, the peace, the wonder - I even named my daughter Iona after one."

In 2024, Iona joined her brother Ludo at boarding school. Of the move, Marina told The Times: "For the first time in nearly 15 years, I won't have any children at home during the week. My 13-year-old daughter has now joined her brother at a weekly boarding school."

While Ludo looks to be pursuing a career in the medical field, Iona has expressed an interest in sports. "She's very athletic, and I think she'll actually be quite a good sportswoman," broadcaster Ben previously told us.

Like Ludo, Iona is also passionate about animals and has already shown a keen interest in horse riding. Beyond this, the sibling duo also enjoy dog-walking, kayaking and swimming.