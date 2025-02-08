Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright Olsen were one of the thousands to tragically lose their home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The actor, 47, and their three children, Wyatt, Esmé and Winter, are yet to find a new home base, but they received the sweetest shout out from a very famous friend and co-worker.

On Friday, February 7, Kathy Bates took home the prize for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 30th Critics Choice Awards for her comedic yet searing turn in Matlock, on which Eric is an executive producer.

While he wasn't in the audience to cheer her on, Kathy, 76, shared a special message for him and his family while applauding the first responders to the LA wildfires, many of whom were celebrated during the show and even attended.

"I really have to thank our firefighters," she said while shaking upon receiving the prize, even acknowledging at the top of her speech that she didn't expect to win over early favorite Anna Sawai for Shōgun.

"Our producer, Eric Christian Olsen, had a house in the Palisades. And it burned down," she continued. "So it's very personal to us. And to watch the film of [you firefighters] standing in a line and just a wall of flames in front of you is just…terrifying. And I don't know how you did it."

Kathy closed her speech by saying: "I just wanna say to Eric Olsen, who hasn't quite found a home yet," and brandished her award, lovingly adding: "This is coming to you first thing, for decor."

Eric has remained more quiet on social media in the weeks since the fire, while Sarah shared the news of the family's loss, posting pictures of their burnt home while assuring her followers that the family was safe.

"It's impossible to put into words these last few days," she penned. "We are together and safe and surrounded by love. Thank you to uncle Dave and aunt Dani who took in so many of us," referencing her brother-in-law David Paul Olsen and his wife, Eric's former NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Daniela Ruah.

"We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said 'we all took our first steps there.' It's so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years."

"But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love," Sarah continued. "We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away.

"It's what keeps making us tear up. Thank you it means so much to us. More soon." Sarah and Eric spoke with actress Teresa Palmer on the former's podcast The Mother Daze about their situation, and thanked their loved ones and fans for offering their support.

"Thank you to our incredible community of Dazeys for the warm wishes, the hundreds of DMs, the offerings to send things and the immense outpouring of love. We have the most remarkable community and have felt so held by you all. We are excited to be back in action and appreciate your understanding, compassion and patience as we walked this path together."