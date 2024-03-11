Christian Horner 'so appreciative' of wife Geri as he shares rare family photo

Geri Halliwell-Horner's husband, Red Bull F1 executive Christian Horner, has paid tribute to his wife on social media, sharing a heartfelt message and several family photos.

Christian, 50, took to Instagram on Mother's Day, posting the rare pictures of his Spice Girls star wife and their children.

"Happy Mother’s Day," he wrote. "So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day."

Christian shared three photos; the first was a sweet snap of Geri sitting with the couple's seven-year-old son Monty on her lap eating an ice cream, the second was a photo of Geri, Monty and his daughter Olivia, 10, at a Formula 1 race, and the third appears to be a picture of Christian as a baby with his mother.

The Red Bull boss rarely shares photos of his children, so the post was a big surprise for his followers.

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Christian who has just been cleared of allegations of 'coercive behaviour'. Soon afterwards, his alleged private messages to another woman were leaked and Geri has so far remained silent on the matter.

At last week's Bahrain Grand Prix, the singer showed full support for her husband as she was seen passionately kissing the Red Bull Racing team principal. The mum-of-two arrived at the holding her husband's hand and photographers captured a moment when he bent down to kiss her, which was reciprocated by the singer.

No doubt Geri will have loved Christian's Mother's Day post and doting words.

Geri is a devoted mother and wife and since her popstar days in the Spice Girls, spends her time writing children's books, horse riding and bringing up her children.

Christian and Geri met in 2009 when Geri was a plus-one of Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix, but they didn't go official until 2014. After a year-long romance, the couple wed in 2015.

As well as being mum to her son Monty, Geri also shared her 18-year-old daughter Bluebell with British film director ex Sacha Gervasi. Christian, meanwhile, shares his daughter, Olivia, with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.