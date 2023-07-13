Geri Horner's lookalike son Monty steals the show in sweet family photo

Geri Horner was making the most of some family time during the week as the doting mum-of-two baked up a tasty treat with her youngest child, Monty, six, inside her Oxfordshire country home.

A gorgeous snap of the pair was taken in the family's kitchen with the pair taking their roles in the baking process seriously. Geri was seen pouring a mixture out of a mixing bowl, while Monty was holding a sieve to keep the consistency of their creation. As they prepared for their Victoria sponge, the duo made use of their stand mixer, which was emblazoned with the Union Jack, just like Geri's iconic Brit Awards look back in 1997.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

The family kitchen appeared to be well-stocked with a variety of bottles and canned goods seen in the background of the photo, while the mother and son duo worked on a black marble worktop.

Geri wore a slinky white sleeveless top in the image, alongside a red wristband while son Monty wore a striped polo shirt featuring black, blue and white colours. His strawberry blonde locks sat neatly on his head, with Geri allowing her red tresses to touch the tips of her shoulders.

© Instagram Geri and Monty looked so alike as they baked together

In a simple caption, the 50-year-old wrote: "Baking with Monty," finishing the post off with a cake and white emoji. Geri then showed off the pair enjoying their delicious cake as she plated a slice up for her young son, who had added a thick jam layer to their bake.

PHOTOS: Geri Horner breaks personal fashion rule in daring mini shorts

Fans were quick to react to the heart-melting photos, as one enthused: "Bet the cake is yummy... Love how happy and content you are..." and a second added: "Geri he's your mini-me! Also love the Kitchen Aid mixer with the British flag on it; I guess it's a special order? Happy Baking!"

© Instagram Monty had a slice of their finished creation

Many others were also impressed with the singer's eye-catching mixer, as a third follower noted: "That mixer though! Very on brand @therealgerihalliwell," and a fourth commented: "Now you just need your tea towel Gucci dress to match your mixer."

Geri's son has been popping up on her social media feeds a lot more recently and last week he joined both of his parents at the British Grand Prix. The race saw Max Verstappen, who drives for Geri's husband's team, Red Bull Racing, win, beating out rivals Lando Norris and Sir Lewis Hamilton.

© Instagram Monty joined his parents at the Grand Prix

Monty was also present at the previous week's Austrian Grand Prix, which again saw Max Verstappen take the chequered flag. She shared a sweet photo of Christian with his young son in front of the winning car, and sweetly called the pair her "boys" in the caption. The photos received a huge response from Geri's fans, many of whom congratulated the "beautiful family".

Geri gave birth to the pair's son on 21 January 2017 less than two years after the married back in 2015. She is also a doting mum to daughter Bluebell, who she shares with her ex-partner Sacha Gervasi. Christian is also a dad to daughter Olivia who he shares with ex-partner Beverley Allen. The former couple dated between 1999 and 2013.

© Instagram The youngster even got to go up on the team wall!

Geri isn't always able to support her husband at Grand Prix events, and she stunned followers when she arrived at the Monaco Grand Prix fresh off of her show-stealing appearance at the Cannes Film Fesitval.

"Monaco... I'm on my way," Geri shared on Instagram, lighting up her followers' feeds as she oozed Bong-girl glamour in a billowing white dress as she walked towards a helicopter, waiting to whisk her away to the glitz and glamour of the principality.

Geri's look stole the show

Geri channelled old-school Hollywood glamour as she teased her auburn hair into a Hepburn-inspired French pleat, giving fans a flash of her glamorous makeup look as she looked back at the camera. Reflecting on Geri's ultra-lavish mode of transport, fans flocked to comment on the singer's Instagram post, with many declaring her post: "ICONIC."

PHOTOS: Geri Horner greets Prince William with a hug as she supports Prince's new project

SEE: Geri Horner sparks fan reaction with new photos of latest addition to family

"I love how Geri also once struggled to pay her bills, hustled, worked hard and now lives her life exactly how she pleases," added another fan, while a third penned: "I love that she wears white all the time. It's her staple and she looks amazing."