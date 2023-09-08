Spice Girls star Geri is mum to Monty, Bluebell and stepmum to Olivia

Geri Horner shares her six-year-old son Monty with her husband, Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner. She's also mum to Bluebell, 17, and stepmum to Christian's daughter, Olivia, nine.

The former Spice Girls member is extremely private about her home life, although she occasionally shares snaps of her children, and Monty in particular seems to be following in his famous mum's footsteps.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

Geri is a keen horsewoman, owning two racehorses whom she adores named Hildie and Hector, and she often posts snaps of herself on horseback.

Sweet Monty seems to have picked up the 'riding bug' from his mum, sometimes spotted spending time with the family's horses on Geri's social media pages.

Geri and Monty have a shared love

In a recent photo on her Instagram page, Geri and Monty could be seen sitting on horses next to each other while out for a ride. Her little boy looks adorable atop the small black and white pony wearing a yellow riding hat.

Monty is clearly still learning to ride as his pony had a lead rope attached to its bridle.

In an interview that Geri gave to Dolly Alderton for the Sunday Times, Dolly explained that: "She [Geri] introduces me to the racehorses. Monty has just been riding and he excitedly jumps up and down, and tells us all about it."

Singer Geri is also a keen cook and she likes to get her children involved in the kitchen.

Back in July, the star shared a picture of Monty helping her bake. Geri was seen pouring a mixture out of a mixing bowl, while Monty was holding a sieve to keep the consistency of their creation.

In a simple caption, the former pop star wrote: "Baking with Monty," finishing the post off with a cake and white emoji.

© Instagram Geri and Monty looked so alike as they baked together

Monty is just as much a daddy's boy as he is taking after Geri, however.

The proud mum recently shared a photo of their son enjoying a day out at a Formula One race, posing in front of a Red Bull car with his dad.

© Instagram Christian Horner and his son Monty celebrated Red Bull Racing's win at the event

Geri and Christian welcomed Monty on 21 January 2017, less than two years after they married back in 2015.

Geri shares eldest daughter Bluebell with her ex-partner Sacha Gervasi, while shares his daughter Olivia with ex-partner Beverley Allen. The former couple dated between 1999 and 2013.