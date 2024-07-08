Geri Halliwell-Horner supported by all 3 children for ultra-rare outing

Geri Halliwell-Horner was pictured with her two children and her stepdaughter during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

Showing up to support her Formula 1 team principal husband Christian Horner, who was recently cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a former employee, Geri was accompanied by her daughter Bluebell, 18, son Montague, seven, and stepdaughter Olivia, 11, at the prestigious racing event.

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner's blended family explained

Looking chic yet understated for the occasion, Ginger Spice donned a pair of fitted flares and a cream V-neck sweater with preppy blue stripe detailing.

The 51-year-old star added a pair of neutral suede shoes and styled her red locks in loose waves, keeping her beauty aesthetic fresh and natural.

Bluebell rocked a pair of denim cargo pants teamed with a black tee and a white jacket. She added a pop of colour to her look thanks to a pink croc effect handbag and vibrant blue trainers.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner was pictured with her two children and her stepdaughter during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Little Monty, meanwhile, was his dad Christian's mini-me in a smart navy sweater, shorts and a blue collared shirt.

Geri held tightly onto his hand while lacing a protective arm around her stepdaughter Olivia's shoulders.

The family posed for photos with Red Bull racing boss Christian before Lewis Hamilton claimed a history victory.

© Getty The family posed for photos with Red Bull racing boss Christian before Lewis Hamilton claimed a history victory

Geri was last seen alongside her husband at Stratford Racecourse, cheering in excitement alongside son Monty as they watched the action from the sidelines.

She was also seen supporting the F1 mogul at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where they put on a public display of affection.

It's been a tough couple of months for the couple after Christian found himself at the centre of a text leak scandal involving a female colleague. He has since been cleared of misconduct by an independent panel.

© Getty Ginger Spice donned a pair of fitted flares and a cream V-neck sweater

Geri's family life

Geri is committed to raising her "blended, modern family" with Christian. She welcomed her eldest daughter Bluebell from her past relationship with British film director Sacha Gervasi, while Christian's daughter Olivia hails from his marriage to ex-wife Beverley Allen.

© Photo: Instagram Geri raises children Bluebell, 17, Monty, seven, and 11-year-old stepdaughter Olivia with F1 boss Christian

The couple have been an item since 2014 and walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of family and friends.

They divided their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. The incredible period properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury.

Discussing plans for expanding their family in the future, Geri said she wouldn't rule out the possibility.

© Instagram It's been a difficult few months for the family

"There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have," she previously told HELLO!, adding of son Monty: 'It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us."

She explained: "I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content. We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."