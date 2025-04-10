Geri Halliwell-Horner's 'lazy' nightly beauty ritual includes this classic cleansing balm  

Geri Halliwell-Horner is currently embarking on an impressive book tour around the US, celebrating the release of Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire, the second book in her YA series. And I just spotted her sweet moment on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she took a moment to applaud Kelly's achievements - that was girl power at its finest!

But cute clip aside, I was side tracked by the former Spice Girl's stunning skin. Honestly, the 52-year-old is glowing with a capital G. Flawless, radiant and youthful, Geri's skin looks expensive, but beautifully natural - so I did some internet sleuthing to see what she puts that clear visage down to.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Geri's sweet appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show delighted Spice Girls fans

I unearthed a video of Geri's night time beauty routine for Harper's Bazaar's Go To Bed With Me series. In it, Geri reveals the products she swears by for her "lazy girl" skincare routine.

"I'm probably the laziest person you'll ever meet in beauty care," she says. "I'm tired and I want to go to bed, so I want to do this as fast as possible and as simply as possible. But I'm vain, okay? So we're going to use as minimal products as possible, I like to keep it natural, keep it simple."

After brushing her teeth, Geri uses the Clinique Take The Day Off cleansing balm, from $15 / £26.95.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm © Clinique From $15 at Sephora £26.95 at LOOKFANTASTIC

"It's quite therapeutic, mentally. It's really, really simple. It's a balm, you put it on, you can put it on, nice and think, and process your day how everyone got on your nerves and just wipe it off.

Geri removes her cleansing balm with a damp flannel or cloth to "wipe the neggy vibes off." She follows it up with the Clinique brush, which she confesses she's had for years, to stimulate circulation and "get everything off".

Geri Halliwell's skin is glowing

She finished her skincare routine for PM with the L'Oreal Revitalift Serum, $47 / $15.99 a brand who Geri has worked with in the past, and the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100 / £54.

In the nineties, Geri says she swore by Nivea (which she's still a fan of) but has since upgraded her skincare routine. "I don't want to look younger, I just want to look my best."

What do shoppers say about Clinique's Take The Day Off cleansing balm?

Most of the reviews I found of Clinique's Cleansing Balm are resoundingly positive, from newbies to the brand to lifelong fans. "Use this everyday, a must-have purchase" reads one. "Melts away makeup in seconds and doesn’t strip skin," another shopper explained.

Others are big fans of its fragrance-free formula which is great for sensitive skins, they say, plus doesn't cause breakouts, another reviewed.