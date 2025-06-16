Tom Hardy's comments on 3 kids with wife Charlotte after making 'mistakes'

Tom Hardy is famously elusive when it comes to offering details regarding his private life. The MobLand actor, 47, did, however, once make a comment about how he is raising his three children.

In an unearthed comment from 2015, the star revealed that becoming a father made him reevaluate his entire life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he told HELLO!.

"I made a lot of mistakes, and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me.

© Getty Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley share two kids

"I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

Though Tom himself didn't go into detail about his "worrying" past, the actor – who started out in the 1999 World War I drama The Trench alongside Daniel Craig – previously was on a destructive past as he wrestled with drug addiction and alcoholism.

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ Tom Hardy opened up about his previous struggle with addiction

"What I have is indiscriminate, like a bullet. If you are an alcoholic, that is what you are," Tom, who has been sober since 2003, told The Mirror in 2014. "If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka, I could turn this room into an absolute nightmare in about three minutes."

© Getty Images Tom Hardy tries to parent his children in light of his struggles

In 2018, he reflected on his own early years and how this shaped his approach to parenting. "In trying to protect my children, I’ll probably give them their own dose of problems," Tom told Esquire. "But I don’t want them to go through what I went through."

Tom Hardy: 5 top roles Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) Amongst a huge cast, Tom stood out playing Ricki Tarr, a low-level field agent who happens to be quite the charmer. Locke (2013) Tom plays British construction manager Ivan Locke, and the entire film is a shot of him sitting at the wheel of his car, talking to important people on his mobile. The Revenant (2015) Tom Hardy's first Academy Award nomination was for his role as Fitzgerald, the villainous trapper, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) Action star, Max Rockatansky, was a big shoe for Tom to fill, but he made the character his own. Legend (2015) Tom plays the Kray twins in this crime epic drama about the famous, notorious real-life gangsters.

Tom's three children

Tom is a doting dad of three – 18-year-old Louis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, plus a nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son named Forrest with his wife of 11 years, Peaky Blinders actress, Charlotte Riley.

© Getty Tom Hardy's son helped him in Venom

Though Tom keeps them out of the spotlight, he has previously revealed that Louis played a key role in one of his most popular films. "He was pretty much in the driving seat for a lot of it, and I did use him as my anthology and my mythology wizard,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight of the 2018 sci-fi movie, Venom.

DISCOVER: Tom Hardy and wife Charlotte Riley's good news away from cameras

"He told me what I was doing wrong, and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right, because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect."