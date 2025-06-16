Tom Hardy's comments on 3 kids with wife Charlotte after making 'mistakes'

Tom Hardy is famously elusive when it comes to offering details regarding his private life. The MobLand actor, 47, did, however, once make a comment about how he is raising his three children.
In an unearthed comment from 2015, the star revealed that becoming a father made him reevaluate his entire life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he told HELLO!.
"I made a lot of mistakes, and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me.
"I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."
Though Tom himself didn't go into detail about his "worrying" past, the actor – who started out in the 1999 World War I drama The Trench alongside Daniel Craig – previously was on a destructive past as he wrestled with drug addiction and alcoholism.
"What I have is indiscriminate, like a bullet. If you are an alcoholic, that is what you are," Tom, who has been sober since 2003, told The Mirror in 2014. "If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka, I could turn this room into an absolute nightmare in about three minutes."
In 2018, he reflected on his own early years and how this shaped his approach to parenting. "In trying to protect my children, I’ll probably give them their own dose of problems," Tom told Esquire. "But I don’t want them to go through what I went through."
Tom's three children
Tom is a doting dad of three – 18-year-old Louis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, plus a nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son named Forrest with his wife of 11 years, Peaky Blinders actress, Charlotte Riley.
Though Tom keeps them out of the spotlight, he has previously revealed that Louis played a key role in one of his most popular films. "He was pretty much in the driving seat for a lot of it, and I did use him as my anthology and my mythology wizard,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight of the 2018 sci-fi movie, Venom.
DISCOVER: Tom Hardy and wife Charlotte Riley's good news away from cameras
"He told me what I was doing wrong, and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right, because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect."