Kevin Costner gets real about 'very difficult' time raising 7 children and grandchildren amid family reunion

Kevin Costner may be one of the hardest working stars in Hollywood, more than four decades into his career, but he's still trying to make as much time as possible for his family.

The actor, 70, is a father to seven children: he welcomed his three oldest, daughters Annie, 41, and Lily, 38, and son Joe, 37, with his first wife, Cindy Silva.

He welcomed his son Liam, 28, during a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney, and shares his youngest children, Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15, with his second wife, Christine Baumgartner. Kevin is also a grandfather, although has not revealed or specified which of his children have become parents themselves.

© Getty Images Kevin shares his three youngest children with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner

The actor recently spoke with People about the unique challenges that come with being the head of a large family, specifically finding balance between not only their differing schedules, but also their very different personalities.

"You love them all the same, but they are all different, so you find ways to [raise them] without treating them all the same," he shared. "You've got to take into consideration their differences."

"If you just keep coming at them in a certain way, and you're not getting through, it's up to you to change a little bit. Maybe your messaging, maybe how you do it. You have to adjust to their individuality."

© Getty Images

Currently, all of them are under the same roof for Father's Day weekend and, most importantly, his son Cayden's graduation from high school. "My son Cayden is graduating, so all the children are coming in to see him graduate," he proudly shared. "It'll be a four or five-day [event], hanging out for as long as we can."

However, given their fast-paced lives, especially his older children, it's getting harder and harder to make moments like those happen. "It's here and there now," he said. "Trying to gather them all [together at the same time] is very difficult as they all move through the directions of their life."

© Instagram The actor keeps his kids close, despite their very different lives and schedules

The Yellowstone star emphasized that providing a "home" to them was the most important aspect of parenting in his eyes, for his seven as well as their own kids. "You try to provide a place that they'll want to return to. I always design my homes for me and mine — for my children and their children — so that they enjoy coming back."

Last year on Father's Day, coincidentally, was when Kevin covertly revealed that he was indeed a grandfather during an appearance on the TODAY Show, speaking with fellow grandpa Al Roker (who has one granddaughter).

© Getty Images

When asked what the most special part of being a grandfather on Father's Day was, the Horizon actor responded: "I think watching how your children are mothers and fathers. You're watching the grandchildren, but you're really watching how your children are taking care of them."

He remembered getting to spend a few special moments with them before he had to leave home and fly out to New York for his TODAY appearance, spending the day by the pool with his family. "It's just being together, it was a good moment. And then I kissed them all and came to New York."