Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing
photo of jelly roll and wife bunnie xo both wearing black at cma awards © WireImage

The Dumb Blonde podcaster made a very generous offer

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Bunnie Xo has been open about her journey with IVF as she and her husband, Jelly Roll, attempt to have a child of their own.

The Dumb Blonde podcaster has gone through the highs and lows of the process and understands the toll it can take, especially financially.

Paying it forward

While she and Jelly Roll are fortunate enough to have the means to pay for the procedure, Bunnie understands not everyone is as lucky.

Taking to TikTok this week, Bunnie made a very generous offer and revealed she is considering paying for a round of IVF for a family struggling with infertility.

View post on TikTok

"I was thinking how this journey was so freaking nerve-wracking to me, with the IVF and stuff, and I know there are so many families out there that wanna have babies and they can't afford IVF," she said in the clip.

"I was thinking about maybe gifting somebody and their family a round of IVF," she added. "Maybe at the doctor that I went to, maybe at the clinic of their choice."

Admitting she hasn't figured out the logistics, she continued: "I haven't figured this out yet, but would that be something cool to do for somebody? 'Cause I would love to give somebody a chance to be able to make their dream come true and have a baby."

jelly roll and bunnie xo posing together acm awards© Penske Media via Getty Images
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are using IVF to have a baby

Bunnie admitted it has been something she has "been thinking about" but asked her fans if they thought it "was a good idea" and asked them to let her know their thoughts in the comments. 

Many wholeheartedly agreed and expressed their support and admiration for the gesture.

"I LOVE the idea of helping someone with IVF that's such a kindhearted and selfless thing for you to do," one commented. A second said: "This made me cry. I love you and Jelly Roll's hearts. You guys truly are amazing."

Bunnie Xo attends the 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee© WireImage
Bunnie's fans fully supported her idea

Another added: "Gifting someone IVF isn't just a generous act — it's a life-changing, heart-expanding gift of hope. You're not just giving a procedure, you're opening a door to possibility, to parenthood, to a dream that may have felt out of reach.

"It's the kind of gift that says, 'I believe in your future family.' Imagine being the reason someone gets to hear a heartbeat for the first time, hold a tiny hand, or be called 'Mom' or 'Dad'. That's not just amazing — it's miraculous."

IVF journey

Bunnie Xo is undergoing IVF treatment© FilmMagic
Bunnie and Jelly Roll announced their baby plans in 2024

It was in June last year that Bunnie and Jelly Roll shared they were hoping to have a third child through IVF.

Bunnie is a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids from his previous relationships; daughter Bailee Ann, 16, who they share full custody of, and son Noah, eight, who is kept largely out of the spotlight out of respect for his mom, Melisa.

jelly roll sitting next to daughter bailee ann both smiling© Getty Images
Jelly Roll and Bunnie have full custody of his daughter, Bailee Ann

After Jelly Roll revealed their intention to have a child, Bunnie said on social media. "We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open.

"And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."

Read More