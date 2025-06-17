Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo addresses 'pregnancy announcement' after 'huge' IVF update

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, have made no secret of their desire to have their first child together.

The couple revealed last year that they have turned to IVF to expand their family, and on Monday, Bunnie shared they had received news of a "huge win" amid their ongoing fertility journey.

'Pregnancy announcement'

"When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started," Bunnie wrote across a video, which featured her visibly emotional while she talked on the phone.

"All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here,'" she added, captioning the video: "Praise Jesus."

Many of her followers confused Bunnie's update with a pregnancy announcement, forcing her to clarify she was not sharing pregnancy news.

"This is not a pregnancy announcement- we won't announce that," she said in the comment section of her post. "This is just a huge huge win for us," she added.

© WireImage Bunnie clarified she was not sharing a pregnancy announcement

IVF journey

It was in June last year that Bunnie and Jelly Roll shared they were hoping to have a third child through IVF, although the process has not come without its challenges.

Bunnie is a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids from his previous relationships; daughter Bailee Ann, 16, who they share full custody of, and son Noah, eight, who is kept largely out of the spotlight out of respect for his mom, Melisa.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are using IVF to have their first child

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby," the country music singer shared on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast. His wife later took to social media to clarify what he meant.

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she explained. "And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."

© Getty Images Bunnie is a stepmom to Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann

Bunnie opened up about it further on an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast last July, saying: "This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden. I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era."

While she was apprehensive at first about the "I Am Not Okay" hitmaker's response, he was very receptive to the idea. "J was like…I would love to have a baby with you'," she revealed.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll is also a dad to son Noah

"And that was not the response that I thought he would say. I was just like, 'Wow really? Have you always felt like that?' He was like, 'Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don't, cool. Whatever you want to do.' So now he's, like, really excited about it."

Speaking about their future child, Bunnie shared: "We're on the fence of having twins. We think we want to have twin boys. I'm not sure; we could have one, we could have two. We don't know what we're going to do yet. We don't plan on implanting until February 2025."